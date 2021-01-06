A new Trump Administration rule set to take effect Jan. 11 spells a death knell for asylum seekers, according to the American Immigration Council and the American Immigration Lawyers Association, who are urging President-elect Joe Biden to immediately rescind the regulation.
According to AILA, the new regulation, which is set to go into effect Jan. 11, would “gut the U.S. asylum system, making protection from persecution impossible for almost everyone.” Immigrant advocates have called it the “death to asylum” rule.
The rule received more than 87,000 public comments — most against the measure — before it was finalized Dec. 10. In issuing the rule, the Department of Homeland Security stated it “sought to satisfy a basic tenet of asylum law: To assert a government’s right and duty to protect its own resources and citizens, while aiding those in true need of protection from harm.”
The new rule poses enormous challenges to asylum seekers from India, many of whom have travelled for several months, often by foot from Central America, to come to the U.S. border. Approximately 8,447 people from India were arrested last year trying to cross into the U.S. at one of the 48 border crossings it shares with Mexico, reported the North American Punjabi Association Feb. 6, releasing data it had obtained from U.S. Citizenship and Information Services via a Freedom of Information Act request.
More than 8,000 Indian males were arrested last year by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with 444 females, according to the USCIS data. Three people arrested had an unknown gender.
Of those arrested, 1,616 people were immediately deported. NAPA did not release information as to whether those who were not deported were remanded into ICE custody.
In fiscal year 2018, 9,459 Indian men and 359 Indian women were detained by ICE; 551 Indian men and 60 women were deported.
Previously, bonds allowed an asylum seeker to be released to family until the case was adjudicated. But Indian American immigration activists note that obtaining a bond — even after passing a credible fear interview — is now almost impossible to obtain.
Many Indians in ICE detention have gone on prolonged hunger strikes, protesting their continued incarceration at federal facilities. (https://bit.ly/38hCk4F)
The regulation raises additional obstacles to passing a preliminary screening at the border, eliminates multiple long-established grounds for granting asylum, and allows immigration judges to deny people their day in court by rejecting applications without a hearing. The regulation denies protection to nearly all who pass through more than one country on their way to the U.S.
The rule allows expedited removal at the border: asylum seekers can be deported without having their claims fully heard. Moreover, an asylum officer’s decision is not finalized until a supervisor decrees it.
The definition of “persecution,” a key factor in an asylum case, has been more narrowly defined. “Persecution will now require ‘the infliction of a severe level of harm so severe that it constitutes an exigent threat. To qualify, applicants will essentially need to show a gun was held to their heads, stated Human Rights Watch. Moreover, if an asylum seeker does not face the same threat in a different part of his home country, he is not eligible for asylum.
“In the rush to close and lock the door on asylum seekers before vacating office, the Trump administration is inflicting real harm on refugees fleeing real threats, reminding us that this administration’s abuses against immigrants and asylum seekers will reverberate in people’s lives for years to come,” stated the organization. It noted that unless Congress disapproved the legislation within 60 days from Dec. 10, the incoming Biden administration would have to issue new regulations, which would take considerable time before taking effect.
Beth Werlin, executive director of the American Immigration Council, said in a press statement: “By choosing to move forward with this regulation, the administration is making clear that deterrence through cruelty is the point until the bitter end. In order to remain a society that protects the most vulnerable, the Biden-Harris administration must take steps to unwind this draconian rule immediately after assuming office.”
Benjamin Johnson, executive director of AILA, said in a press statement: “The U.S. government certainly should not be erecting impassable legal walls blocking asylum entirely. This new rule raises the bar for asylum screenings and eventual long-term relief so impossibly high that it effectively shutters the U.S. asylum system.”
“We know the Biden-Harris administration is committed to protecting asylum seekers and urge the president-elect and his team to act swiftly to reverse the immense damage this final-hour rule is certain to wreak on those in need of safety in the United States.”
