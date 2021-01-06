A migrant boy walks amid tents at the Juventud 2000 migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, on Dec. 17. The COVID-17 pandemic has left migrants seeking asylum stranded along the U.S.-Mexico border for almost a year. On Dec. 18, the United Nations commemorates the International Migrants Day. Immigrant advocates, including Indian American groups, have called it the “death to asylum” rule. (Guillermo Arias/AFP via Getty Images)