Newly sworn-in U.S. citizens celebrate and wave U.S. flags during a naturalization ceremony at the Lowell Auditorium, where 633 immigrants became U.S. citizens on Jan. 22 in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Trump administration has largely revoked fee waivers for citizenship applications, which means that fewer low-income legal permanent residents will be able to apply for citizenship. One out of every seven Indian Americans lives below the federal poverty line. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)