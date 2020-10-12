President Trump recently announced his intention to nominate and appoint several people to administrative posts, among them Indian American entrepreneur Vinson X. Palathingal, according to a White House press release.
The president announced his intent to appoint Palathingal, of Virginia, to be a member of the President’s Export Council, the news release said.
Palathingal has been a resident of McLean, Virginia, in Fairfax County for over 21 years, according to his bio.
Originally from Kochi in Kerala, India, Palathingal is a serial entrepreneur, Asian American community leader and a free market advocate.
He has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from India and master’s degree in engineering from the University of Nevada at Reno. He has run multiple small businesses in the U.S. and was the winner of the SBA Small Business Exporter of the Year award in 2013.
Palathingal lives with his wife Asha Palathingal, who is a technology leader. They have two children, Xavier and Stephen, who both graduated from McLean High School and later the University of Virginia. Xavier graduated in 2015 and Stephen will graduate in 2021.
Palathingal is a technology entrepreneur, founding Amaram Technology, and executive director of the Indo-American Center. He has vast experience with engineering and technology industries over the last three decades, which ranges from buildings and road construction to block chains and artificial intelligence, the site said.
He also ran for the Fairfax County School board last year. As an insider in the technology industry, he has access to the network and knowledge hub enabling him to be a good mentor providing guidance to youth, noted his campaign page. He serves as a career counselor to many, especially STEM graduates, providing insights into industry workings and knowledge on best-suited career paths.
Palathingal has substantial experience in providing IT training to individuals from across different disciplines. He has successfully facilitated the move of professionals from different fields who are interested in and wanted to pursue different types of IT jobs, without having to earn a degree in technology, his bio said.
In 2015, he started the nonprofit Indo-American Center, a free-market think tank spreading the message of liberty and small government ideals in both India and the U.S.
