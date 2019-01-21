The White House Jan. 17 announced that President Donald Trump has said he intends to announce Prem Parameswaran of New York among several individuals to serve on the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
Parameswaran is the only Indian American among the 12 members the president intents to appoint to the commission.
Based in New York, Parameswaran is the group chief financial officer and president of Eros International's North America operations.
Parameswaran joined Eros in 2015 with over 23 years of experience in investment banking, advising clients in the global telecommunications, media and technology sector, including on mergers and acquisitions and public, private equity and debt financings, his bio said.
He most recently served as the global head of media and telecommunications investment banking at Jefferies LLC. Prior to Jefferies, he was the Americas head of media and telecom at Deutsche Bank and also previously worked at both Goldman Sachs and Salomon Brothers. Throughout his career, he has executed over 300 transactions. Parameswaran graduated from Columbia University with a BA and received an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School, according to his bio.
Parameswaran also serves on the boards of the Columbia University Alumni Trustee Nominating Committee and the Program for Financial Studies at Columbia Business School. He was invited to the White House Oval Office Reception for Diwali in 2017 with President Trump.
Trump also announced his intent to designate Elaine L Chao to be co-chair of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, the release said.
Other members, the president intended to appoint to the panel are Michelle Park as co-chair, Paul Hsu as co-chair; Jennifer Carnahan, David B. Cohen, Grace Y Lee, George Leing, Jan-Ie Low, Herman Martir, Amata Coleman Radewagen, Sean D Reyes and Chiling Tong, as per the White House release.
