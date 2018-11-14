President Donald Trump Nov. 13 informally announced his nomination of Indian American Parsi law professor Neomi Rao to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, during a Diwali celebration at the White House.
“I won’t say today that I just nominated Neomi to be on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, the seat of Justice Brett Kavanaugh,” said Trump during a ceremony to light the diya, which was attended by several Indian American members of his administration. The president received a long round of applause after the announcement.
“We were going to announce that tomorrow and I said, ‘You know, here we are, Neomi, we’re never going to do better than this right?’ I thought it was an appropriate place. So, we’re 24 hours early, but she’s going to be fantastic. Great person,” said Trump, to more applause.
Asked by the president to respond to the announcement, Rao said: “Thank you very much, Mr. President, for the confidence you've in shown me. I greatly appreciate it. Thank you.”
If confirmed, Rao would be the first Parsi jurist to serve in the Circuit Court, Arzan Wadia, editor and publisher of Parsi Khabar, confirmed to India-West. (See earlier story in India-West here.)
The DC Circuit Court is often referred to as the most powerful court in the nation, second only to the U.S. Supreme Court, because of its proximity to federal agencies. It is also considered a training ground for Supreme Court judges.
“Congratulations to Neomi Rao on her nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit,” tweeted the South Asian Bar Association’s DC chapter. “A past speaker at SABA conferences, Rao will join the Hon. Sri Srinivasan on this court if she is confirmed,” tweeted the organization.
Importantly for the Indian American community, the DC Circuit of Appeals is currently charged with adjudicating work authorization for H4 visa holders whose spouses are on track to obtain a green card.
Rao is known as Trump’s “regulatory czar” for her current role within the White House as the head of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs within the Office of Management and Budget. In an interview with Hugh Hewitt last year, Rao explained her role at OIRA.
“One of the main functions of my office is to review regulations. So when an agency proposes a rule, that comes to our office, and we make sure that it is consistent with the law, and that it meets standards of cost benefit analysis. And perhaps most importantly, we make sure that the regulation reflects presidential priorities,” she said, noting that the administration has proposed about 500 regulatory changes.
Rao is the founding director of the Center for the Study of the AdministrativeState at GeorgeMasonUniversity’s AntoninScaliaLawSchool. She is a well-respected administrative law expert who has clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, served in the Bush administration, and as a staffer on the Senate Judiciary Committee, effectively serving in all three branches of the federal government.
Rao is the daughter of Zerin Rao and Jehangir Narioshang Rao, both Parsi physicians from India; she was raised in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and graduated from Yale. Rao then attended the University of Chicago Law School. She is married to attorney Alan Lefkowitz and has two children.
Also in attendance at the White House Diwali celebration was Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai, a friend of Rao’s; Seema Verma, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; new Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Neil Chatterjee; Uttam Dhillon, acting administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration; acting Under-secretary of State Manisha Singh; and White House press secretary Raj Shah. Indian Ambassador Navtej Singh Sarna also attended the ceremony with his wife Avina.
Trump lauded the U.S.-India relationship, calling Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “friend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.