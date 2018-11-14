President Donald Trump Nov. 9 announced a ban on asylum for immigrants arriving in unauthorized areas of the U.S.-Mexico border, effectively aiming to punish the “caravan” of people arriving from Central America, but also impacting the huge number of people from other parts of the world – including India and South Asia – who are using those pathways to enter the nation.
The Associated Press reports that in 2017, almost 3,000 citizens of India were apprehended entering the U.S. from Mexico; in 2007, only 76 were. The number of Nepalese rose from just four in 2007 to 647 last year. But Sikh American attorney Deepak Ahluwalia – who handles a large number of asylum cases for migrants from India and other countries in South Asia – told India-West there is a “historical low” of people coming across the border.
Ahluwalia said the president’s proclamation is in violation of the Immigration and Nationality Act. “The INA states that anyone who makes their way to the U.S. – by any means – is eligible for asylum.”
“He is drumming up fear in Americans to make it look like criminals are running across the border,” he said.
The proclamation states that immigrants arriving at the border – who have not presented themselves at a legal point of entry – are ineligible for asylum. Ahluwalia noted there are several reasons that immigrants choose not to arrive through authorized points of entry. “When people walk up to a designated checkpoint, they are often denied by Customs and Border Patrol agents,” he said, noting also that CBP has a quota of people they can process per day; anyone who exceeds that number is denied entry.
A greater number of Indians are fleeing India, said Ahluwalia, noting there has been an uptick in Christian asylum seekers from Uttar Pradesh since avowed Hindu nationalist Yogi Adityanath ascended to the chief minister’s office in March 2017. Adityanath has called for India to be enshrined as a Hindu nation, and has proudly proclaimed that he has converted more than 1,800 Christians to Hindus.
Sikhs are also arriving in greater numbers since the advent of the Modi administration in 2015, saying they are being persecuted by the BJP, the prime minister’s party.
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions greatly limited the scope of asylum eligibility, stating that people who were persecuted by private actors – gangs, spouses, and others – were ineligible for asylum. One of Ahluwalia’s Sikh clients was recently denied asylum because an immigration judge ruled that the BJP were private actors.
Conversely, Ahluwalia recently won a case for a lesbian woman from India who alleged that police in Delhi had raped her because of her sexuality.
Trial cases are being heard at a more rapid pace, said Ahluwalia, noting however: “Due process has been thrown out of the window.”
Maleeha Haq, of counsel with Newark, Calif.-based Mathews Peddibhotla Law Group, told India-West: “Trump’s callous proclamations to restrict asylum at the Southern border will eventually be struck down by the courts because they are clearly contrary to federal law.”
“But they will do a lot of damage in the meantime to the most vulnerable people in the world seeking protection,” said Haq, who specializes in asylum cases and has represented asylum seekers in proceedings before the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.
The American Civil Liberties Union, Southern Poverty Law Center, and Center for Constitutional Rights Nov. 9 filed a federal lawsuit in San Francisco, Calif., challenging the asylum ban, saying it violated the INA as well as the Administrative Procedure Act.
“This action undermines the rule of law and is a great moral failure because it tries to take away protections from individuals facing persecution — it’s the opposite of what America should stand for,” said Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, in a press statement.
Ahluwalia said his fear is that – if the groups are successful in getting an injunction on the ban – the case will make its way to the Supreme Court at which the administration will focus on national security. “The majority will say he was within the scope of his authority to do this,” he told India-West.
“Failing to take immediate action to stem the mass migration the United States is currently experiencing and anticipating would only encourage additional mass unlawful migration and further overwhelming of the system,” said Trump, who has made the curbing of immigration a cornerstone of his time in office.
The president has authorized more than 5,000 troops to various points on the U.S.-Mexico border. The order explicitly denies release on bail to those seeking asylum. “We're going to catch; we're not going to release. They're going to stay with us until the deportation hearing or the asylum hearing takes place. So we're not releasing them into the community,” he said. (See earlier India-West story here.)
Tent cities are being created by the Army Corps of Engineers to handle the overflow of migrants awaiting hearings.
