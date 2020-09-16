WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s campaign commercial titled '4 More Years' aimed at winning support from Indian American voters has hit 10 million views. Trump senior adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle took to Twitter during the Republican convention last month and posted the commercial. The Trump supporter tweeted "America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian Americans."
The video features footage of Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walking hand in hand and quick clips of each speaking.
A prominent Trump supporter, Al Mason, who conceptualized the video, told ANI that The "4 More Years" video has been viewed more than 300,000 times on Twitter alone. It has been viewed several hundred thousand times more on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
Mason further added that if Trump gets another four years at the White House it will massively boost the India-U.S. partnership.
"With the re-election of Trump – these two larger than life personalities (President Trump and Prime Minister Modi) will take their true friendship to the next level," said Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee.
Indian Americans have emerged as a significant political force in the U.S. They exert influence in U.S. politics through campaign donations and fundraising, and are the wealthiest ethnic group in the U.S. in terms of per capita income.
With the Nov. 3 election day closing in, the Republicans and Democrats, sensing a close contest, are leaving no stone unturned to woo Indian American voters while holding on to their hardcore bases of support. The 1.3 million Indian American votes in the eight swing states of Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin are being considered as decisive.
