WASHINGTON — Indian American legal expert Neal Katyal, who is most famous for representing Osama bin Laden’s driver in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court, is leading a group of legal experts who are challenging President Donald Trump’s assertion that he is immune from criminal indictment by virtue of his seat at the White House.
Katyal, who served as acting solicitor general in the Obama administration, and then as principal deputy solicitor general, has asserted that the Justice Department memos, which state that a sitting president cannot be criminally indicted, do not apply to Trump. Several legal experts, including some Republican commentators, have picked up Katyal’s line of reasoning, as reported by The Times of India.
“They don’t apply to a situation like this, in which the crime that is being alleged is one that allowed someone to get the presidency in the first place; they do not necessarily apply to crimes that go to obtaining presidency itself,” notes Katyal. He implied that the hush money Trump admits to having paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels, and others who claimed to have had affairs with him, was aimed at suppressing their stories with the intent of winning the White House.
Trump is the subject of 17 different investigations, including a probe on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election; violation of the foreign payments and emoluments clause; and money paid to adult film stars to suppress stories during his White House campaign, among other concerns.
Even conservative pundits who are known Trump supporters are starting to believe the president will not be able to weather the combined weight of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference, combined with other investigations, and the Democratic party’s new majority in the House.
“There’s ample evidence – this doesn’t require too much analysis – to indict the president, the question is do they (the Justice Department) want to do it. The DOJ has three opinions in this: two say you can’t indict a sitting president, one says you can, but all three address the problem of ‘what do you do when the statute of limitations is about to expire?’ All three agree in that case you indict in secret, keep it sealed and release it the day he gets out of office,” Fox News legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano said Dec. 17.
If Trump makes it through his first term and is not elected to a second, he will likely be indicted once he leaves office, said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., adding that Trump may be the “first president in quite some time to face the very real prospect of jail time.”
Katyal on his part has zeroed in on the hush money payoff, describing it as the “most significant campaign contributions in U.S. history,” and one which “lubricated his way to the White House,” as reported by The Times of India.
“I try my hardest to tell it to you straight. I’m not a particularly partisan person,” the lawyer explained in a recent tweet after winning acclaim for his analysis of the Trump situation. “Am just deeply worried about the attack on the Rule of Law, a tradition that brought my parents here from another land,” he added, in a rare reference to his Indian heritage.
