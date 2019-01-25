WASHINGTON — Yielding to mounting pressure and growing disruption, President Donald Trump and congressional leaders Jan. 25 reached a short-term deal to reopen the government for three weeks while negotiations continue over the president’s demands for money to build his long-promised wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump announced the agreement to break the 35-day impasse as intensifying delays at the nation’s airports and widespread disruptions brought new urgency to efforts to resolve the standoff.
“I am very proud to announce today that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government,” he said from the Rose Garden.
The Senate was set to approve the deal, with the House following later in the day, according to lawmakers and aides on Capitol Hill. The legislation would include back pay for some 800,000 federal workers who have gone without paychecks.
After saying for weeks that he would not reopen the government without border wall money, Trump said he would soon sign a bill to re-open the government through Feb. 15 without additional money for his signature campaign promise. He said that a bipartisan committee of lawmakers would be formed to consider border spending before the new deadline.
“They are willing to put partisanship aside, I think, and put the security of the American people first,” Trump said. He asserted that “barrier or walls will be an important part of the solution.”
But he hinted that he was still considering taking unilateral action if efforts to come up with money for his wall fail. “I have a very powerful alternative, but I didn’t want to use it at this time,” he said.
Overnight and into Jan. 25, at least five Republican senators had been calling Trump, urging him to reopen the government and have the Senate consider his request for border wall money through regular legislation, according to a person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to discuss the private talks publicly.
The breakthrough came as LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey both experienced at least 90-minute delays in takeoffs Jan. 25 due to the shutdown. And the world’s busiest airport — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — was experiencing long security wait times, a warning sign the week before it expects 150,000 out-of-town visitors for the Super Bowl.
Trump and the Democrats in Congress had remained at odds over his demand that any compromise include money for his coveted border wall.
The standoff became so severe that, as the Senate opened with prayer, Chaplain Barry Black called on high powers in the “hour of national turmoil” to help senators do “what is right.”
Senators were talking with increased urgency after the defeat Jan. 24 of competing proposals from Trump and the Democrats. The bipartisan talks provided a glimmer of hope that some agreement could be reached to halt the longest-ever closure of federal agencies, at least temporarily.
“There are discussions on the Senate side,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Jan. 25 morning as she entered the Capitol. “We are in touch with them.” Asked about Trump’s demands for border security measures as part of a bill temporarily reopening government, Pelosi said, “One step at a time.”
Pelosi was referring to a meeting the day before between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to explore next steps for solving the vitriolic stalemate.
Pressure has been building among both parties to reopen agencies immediately and pay hundreds of thousands of beleaguered federal workers while bargainers hunt for a deal.
India-West Staff Reporter adds: The chairs of the Congressional Tri-Caucus, comprised of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the Congressional Black Caucus, along with the co-chairs of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, Jan. 24 sent a letter to House Democrats urging them to reopen the government and not to trade immigration poison pills for the president’s vanity wall.
The letter was led by CPC’s Indian American co-chair Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; and signed by CAPAC chair Congresswoman Judy Chu, D-Calif.; CBC chair Congresswoman Karen Bass, D-Calif.; CHC chair Congressman Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, and CPC co-chair Congressman Mark Pocan, D-Wisc., the Asian Pacific American Caucus said in a news release.
“For 34 days, President Donald Trump has shut down the government and withheld pay to hundreds of thousands of federal workers in order to further his anti-immigrant agenda.” the members wrote. “As people of color and progressives who represent these directly impacted communities and their families, we must remain firm. We urge you to reject these calls and work with us to end President Trump’s government shutdown.”
In an earlier story, India-West interviewed several furloughed Indian American workers who were anxiously trying to normalize their lives as they dealt without paychecks for an indeterminate period of time during the federal government shutdown.
“The president is digging down on the issue of border security and has said he’s prepared to shut down the government for as long as it takes,” Nick, an Indian American federal worker on furlough — whose last name and agency is not being used, per his request — told India-West. “We had a budget deal in place before Christmas. The president reneged on that deal. He should not be holding federal workers hostage” to advance his agenda. (See story here: https://bit.ly/2CoPPhR)
