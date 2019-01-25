Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (2nd from right) seen in a file photo with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (center) in Washington, D.C., June 29, 2017. Jayapal, as chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, had sent a letter along with other caucus members urging President Trump to end the government shutdown. Trump Jan. 25 announced a short-term deal to reopen the government for three weeks. Asked about Trump’s demands for border security measures as part of a bill temporarily reopening government, Pelosi said, “One step at a time.” (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)