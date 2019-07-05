President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One upon arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey on July 5, before heading to his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey to spend the weekend. Several Indian American and Asian American activist groups had celebrated the earlier decision by the Supreme Court on June 27 when it put a hold on the administration’s effort to add the citizenship question to the 2020 Census. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)