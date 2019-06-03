NEW YORK — As he hardens his stand on trade, President Donald Trump is ending India's $5.6 billion trade concessions under the Generalized Scheme of Preferences program with effect from June 5.
"I have determined that India has not assured the United States that India will provide equitable and reasonable access to its markets," he said in a proclamation issued May 31.
"Accordingly,” he said, "it is appropriate to terminate India's designation as a beneficiary developing country effective June 5, 2019."
The end to GSP comes ahead of the meeting between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Japan later this month during the G20 Summit. Trade issues are likely to come up during their meeting.
Trump is on a mission to end the massive U.S. trade deficits and has imposed or proposed higher tariffs on imports from several countries while involved in a trade war with China.
On May 29, he announced punitive tariff hikes on imports from Mexico over its leniency towards immigrants from Central America.
Turkey was also stripped of its GSP trade concessions along with India.
India, which came under the GSP program in 1975, is its largest beneficiary in the U.S. However, India's GSP exports of $5.6 billion were only a small part of the total exports worth $76.7 billion in 2017, according to the US Trade Representative.
Total India-U.S. trade was $126.2 billion in 2017, with a $27.3 billion deficit for the U.S.
The GSP program is limited to certain categories like apparel and footwear with the aim of alleviating poverty by promoting exports by poor craftspeople and artisans in those sectors.
At a hearing held by the USTR last June on withdrawing India's GSP, the Minister in-charge of Commerce at the Indian Embassy in Washington, Puneet R. Kundal, said that withdrawing GSP benefits to India "would be discriminatory, arbitrary, and detrimental to the development, finance and trade needs of India, which is a vast and diverse developing country with unique challenges."
Trump had notified Congress in March of his intent to end the GSP preferences as required by law.
Trump has been on a warpath against what he said were high tariffs on U.S. imports to India.
While pushing for the Reciprocal Trade Act in January, he brought up India's duty on American whiskey, which he said was 150 percent, and on Harley Davidson motorcycles that he asserted he had gotten reduced from 100 percent to 50 percent.
The decision to end the GSP may not entirely be influenced by high tariffs imposed by India on U.S. imports. The two countries have had differences over the restrictions placed on e-commerce by Amazon and on Walmart subsidiary Flipkart and on data housing by Visa and Mastercard.
In retaliation for the U.S. raising tariffs of steel and aluminum imports from India, New Delhi has threatened to increase duties on agricultural products like walnuts, apples and other fruits imported from the U.S.
A trade group has warned that ending GSP for India could ironically end up helping China on which the Trump administration has launched a trade war.
The American Apparel and Footwear Association said in written testimony to the USTR that if GSP benefits are withdrawn for India as well as Indonesia and Thailand, U.S. "companies will have no choice but to return to sourcing from China.”
But the U.S. dairy industry made a strong submission to the USTR to end the GSP for India citing its difficulties in exporting to India.
Shawna Morris, vice president of the National Milk Producers Federation and the U.S. Dairy Export Council in oral testimony at the USTR hearing in June accused India of refusing to provide them equitable and reasonable access to its markets through "unscientific sanitary and phytosanitary requirements."
These requirements by India were that the exports should not come from cows that have been given cannibalized feed that includes offal or other meat products.
Kundal countered that it was not an issue of market access but of "certification given the religious, cultural and moral sensitivities" and India provide unimpeded market access to dairy products from all countries that met the criteria.
Another opposition came from the medical sector based on price controls on medical devices imposed by India. Kundal said that these were necessitated by India's need to provide affordable healthcare to its citizens.
IANS adds from New Delhi/Mumbai: The withdrawal of GSP benefits will have an "insignificant" impact on India's exports, however, the move has caused anxiety over economic uncertainty as domestic growth has slowed.
The GSP benefits are envisaged to be non-reciprocal and non-discriminatory export benefits extended by developed countries to developing countries. On an official level, India said it did offer resolution on significant U.S. requests to find a mutually acceptable way.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has termed the move as "unfortunate,” but industry observers cite the benefit of only around $200 million as insignificant to cause major worry.
"Sectors like chemicals and engineering goods have been benefiting under the GSP regime and thus would lose out at the margin, unless the government increases some rebates on these sectors to counter the loss," Madhavi Arora, lead economist, Edelweiss Securities, told IANS.
"That said, the annual benefit that India has been getting under GSP is a tad below $200 million annually. To that extent, the impact is not too significant."
Similarly, Trade Promotion Council of India's chairman Mohit Singla said: "The withdrawal of GSP will not make much difference as Indian exports are all geared to take this challenge."
"Even the U.S. was benefiting from the GSP regime, since the intermediary inputs provided by India helped keep its industry competitive."
The GSP withdrawal is only going to inject the estimated, additional burden of $190 million, which is miniscule compared to India's overall export to the U.S., he added.
On the other hand, Federation of Indian Export Organizations' president Ganesh Kumar Gupta pointed out that exporters of products having GSP benefits of 3 percent or more will find it difficult to absorb the loss.
According to Gupta, the most affected sectors will be "imitation jewelry, leather articles other than footwear, pharmaceuticals and surgical products and chemical and plastics.”
He said the government should provide support to products where GSP loss has been significant so that "the market is not lost.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.