Indiaspora and AAPI Data Sept. 15 jointly released the results of a survey tracking AAPI voter preferences; 260 Indian Americans were included in the poll. While more than two-thirds said they planned to vote for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris presidential ticket, 28 percent said they planned to vote for President Donald Trump. A panel then discussed the survey’s findings. Clockwise from top left: Seema Nanda, the former CEO of the Democratic National Committee; Milan Vaishnav, senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, who moderated the discussion; Ohio state Representative Niraj Antani; Indiaspora founder MR Rangaswami; and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Illinois. (Zoom screen grab)