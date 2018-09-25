UNITED NATIONS — U.S. President Donald Trump Sept. 25 held up India as an example to the world of a country that successfully lifted millions out of poverty while upholding democracy and freedom.
Addressing the UN General Assembly, he said India was part of a "beautiful constellation" of countries working for a common future.
"There is India, a free society (of) over a billion people, successfully lifting countless millions out of poverty and into middle class."
"Many countries are pursuing their own unique visions, building their own hopeful futures and chasing their own dreams of destiny, of legacy and of a home," he said.
"The world is richer, humanity is better because of this beautiful constellation of nations."
In speech that emphasized his America First policy with a declaration that he rejected the "ideology of globalism" for a belief in patriotism, he reiterated his hard line against countries such as China, Iran and Venezuela.
He demanded that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries cut their "horrible prices."
On Iran, which he criticized as force for destabilization, he defended his decision to pull out of the nuclear deal.
In a demand that could affect India, he said, "We ask all nations to isolate Iran's regime as long as its aggression continues."
Also at the UN, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Sept. 24 began her hectic round of bilateral interactions on the sidelines of the annual high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly meeting the Foreign Ministers of Nepal, Morocco and Lichtenstein.
Although it was not a formal meeting, she greeted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when she came to the UN, India's Permanent Representative Syed Akbaruddin tweeted.
Swaraj and members of the Indian mission began the day by paying respects to the Indian flag at the UN before her scheduled participation in the High-Level Event on Counter-Narcotics convened by Trump.
Swaraj and Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, the foreign minister of "close neighbor" Nepal, "took stock of our bilateral relationship" at their meeting, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
She also held a bilateral meeting with Federica Mogherini, the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs.
They "discussed issues related to trade and investment and exchanged views on the regional and global issues," Kumar tweeted.
On the sidelines of the UNGA, her hectic schedule is expected to include a total of 30 one-on-one meetings with about 30 leaders and participation in several multilateral meetings, according to Dinesh K. Patnaik, the joint secretary of the United Nations Political.
Her formal address to the UNGA, at which she will lay out India's world view and its global agenda, is scheduled for Sept. 29 during the morning session that will start at 9 a.m.
In her roster of meetings in New York there would be one striking absence: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
India cancelled the meeting between them after terrorists killed three policemen in Kashmir and Pakistan issued stamps honoring terrorists including Burhan Wani – which New Delhi said raised doubts about its commitment to ending terrorism.
However, Sushma Swaraj and Qureshi will both be in the same room at the meetings of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation; the Commonwealth; G77 (the group of developing countries), and the Heart of Asia (a 15-member group stretching from Central and South Asia to Turkey).
Away from world affairs, she met Sept. 23 with members of the Indian American community at a meeting organized by the Global Organization of People of Indian Origin.
The Indian foreign minister will also attend Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's high-level meeting on Action for Peacekeeping.
India was among more than 130 countries that signed a declaration committing themselves to support peacekeeping that was drafted by Guterres ahead of the meeting.
Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda will represent the country at high-level events on Ending Tuberculosis and on Non-Communicable Diseases during the week.
