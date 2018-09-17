The White House Sept. 13 announced that President Donald Trump has nominated Bimal Patel for a post in the Treasury for Financial Institutions.
Patel, of Georgia, who currently serves as the deputy assistant secretary of the Treasury for the Financial Stability Oversight Council, was nominated to serve as an assistant secretary at the TFI.
Prior to joining the United States Department of the Treasury, Patel was a partner and head of the Financial Advisory and Regulation practice in the Washington, D.C., office of O’Melveny & Myers LLP.
Patel previously served as senior adviser to Director Jeremiah O. Norton on the Board of Directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Additionally, Patel has served as an adjunct associate professor at Stanford University, teaching an undergraduate course on banking regulation.
Patel earned his B.A. from Stanford University, M.P.P. from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, and J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center.
