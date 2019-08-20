The White House Aug. 14 announced that Indian American judge Anurag “Raag” Singhal was among 10 individuals President Donald Trump intends to nominate for various seats.
Singhal was chosen as the president’s nominee for the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Florida seat.
Singhal serves as a Circuit Court judge for the 17th Judicial Circuit in Broward County, Florida, having been appointed to the bench by then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2011.
Before his appointment, Singhal was in private practice in Fort Lauderdale where his practice focused on criminal defense in both the trial courts and courts of appeals.
Early in his career, Singhal served as a prosecutor in the Office of the State Attorney.
A Republican, Singhal has been a defense attorney for decades.
When he was an assistant state attorney from 1990-93, he prosecuted Kathy Willets for battery.
As a defense attorney, Singhal represented Aileen Wuornos, who terrorized Central Florida highways for a year and fatally shot six men who had picked her up. She has been the subject of at least two movies, numerous books and even an opera, a Broward Beat report said at the time of his appointment by Scott.
As the president of the Broward Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, he went after at least one judge who was alleged to be insensitive towards defendants. The judge was transferred out of criminal court, it said.
Singhal also represented former Sheriff Ken Jenne’s secretaries in the wide ranging probe of the sheriff’s conduct.
The judge earned his B.A. from Rice University and his J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.