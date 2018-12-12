President Donald Trump Dec. 12 nominated veteran South Asia hand Robert Williams to serve as the assistant secretary of state for South Asian Affairs.
If appointed, Williams would take on the role served by Indian American Nisha Biswal during the latter half of the Obama Administration.
Williams has specialized in South Asia and Afghanistan affairs as an analyst and intelligence officer. Since October of 2017, he has served as the associate deputy director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, a combat support agency within the Defense Department. The DIA is charged with producing, analyzing, and disseminating military intelligence information to combat and non-combat military missions.
During the Obama Administration, Williams served first for three years as a defense intelligence officer for South Asia at the DIA, and then went on to serve an additional six years as the national intelligence officer for South Asia at the agency.
Williams has served in various capacities at the Defense Department, beginning in 1996 during the Clinton administration. He continued to serve there during former President George Bush’s two terms in office, spending stints at the White House Situation Room and as assistant director for Bush’s Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board.
Journalist Steve Coll wrote about Williams in his book, “Directorate S: The C.I.A. and America's Secret Wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan,” released earlier this year by Penguin. Williams had traveled in the summer of 2011 to the Helmand Province, Afghanistan’s most war-ravaged region, with U.S. Special Forces. “(Williams) wanted to understand the arc of history in Helmand, from King Zahir Shah in the 1960s to the present. The Afghans he met had very low expectations of any government, including the Taliban’s shadow government,” wrote Coll, noting that Williams conducted more than 50 interviews with Afghan leaders and civilians. Many families were straddling both sides of the conflict in order to survive; some sons were embedded with the Taliban, while others served in U.S.-backed President Hamid Karzai’s administration.
Williams has also been an adjunct associate professor at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service since 2017, and was previously a senior adjunct professorial lecturer at American University’s School of International Service from 2013 to 2016. He earned his B.A. at the University of Pennsylvania in 1993, majoring in history and international relations, and went on to earn his M.A. at The George Washington University, where he focused on political psychology, defense policy analysis, and international security policy, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Williams is the recipient of numerous honors and awards, including the National Intelligence Superior Service Medal, noted the White House in its announcement.
