NEW YORK – In one of his last acts as president, Donald Trump has pardoned Dinesh D'Souza, an Indian American writer, filmmaker and conservative political activist convicted of making illegal political contributions.
Trump said that D'Souza had been "treated very unfairly by our government.”
India-West adds: D’Souza was convicted in 2014 on campaign finance fraud charges and sentenced to five years’ probation.
Former Indian American U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara led the investigation on D’Souza, who was charged with using straw donors to illegally funnel $20,000 to the 2012 U.S. Senate campaign for New York Republican Wendy Long. Long was challenging Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand, who had been appointed to the seat after Hillary Clinton resigned the position to serve as Secretary of State in the first Obama administration. Gillibrand won the race against Long, with almost three-quarters of the votes.
In his indictment, Bharara did not name the straw donors. But India-West learned in 2014 — through searches on the Federal Election Commission Web site — that the straw donors were Denise Joseph, a woman D’Souza was romantically linked to while still married to his wife Dixie Brubaker, and Joseph’s husband, Louis Joseph, a physician at Henry Ford Hospital in Michigan.
Denise Joseph made a $10,000 contribution to Long’s campaign on Aug. 30, 2012. Denise ‘Odie’ Joseph then made a $5,000 contribution in October 2012. Louis Joseph also made a $5,000 contribution to Long at the same time. All three contributions – totaling $20,000 — came from the same Westland, Mich., address, according to FEC reports.
D’ Souza initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, but later admitted that he had two close associates each contribute $10,000 to Long’s campaign with the understanding that he would reimburse them. He changed his plea after Long and the straw donors said they would testify against him.
D’Souza was sentenced to serve out his probationary term with eight months of confinement to a halfway house. He was also sentenced to a mandatory eight-hour day of community service every week of his five-year term of probation, along with weekly counseling sessions, and ordered to pay a $30,000 fine, as well as a $100 special assessment.
D’Souza divorced his wife Dixie in 2012 and married Deborah Fancher in 2016.
IANS adds: D'Souza, who is a conservative, has made movies critical of Democrats like "Obama's America" based on his 2010 book "The Roots of Obama's Rage,” which was an attack on the former president.
He was one of 73 people whose pardons were announced on Jan. 20 morning. Seventy others had their sentences commuted.
Last month, Trump pardoned Charles Kushner, the father-in-law of his daughter Ivanka Trump. Kushner was convicted of tax fraud, retaliation against a witness and lying to the Federal Election Commission.
At that time another person close to Trump, 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort, also received a pardon. He had been convicted of a financial fraud involving the former Soviet Union.
Trump's former political strategist Stephen Bannon, who had been charged with alleged fraud in connection with a private campaign to build a wall along the Mexican border to further Trump's border wall promise was also pardoned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.