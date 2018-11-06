The White House Nov. 5 announced that President Donald Trump intends to appoint seven individuals to serve as members of the National Science Board, including Indian American Suresh V. Garimella of Indiana.
Garimella, as well as Maureen Condic, Steven Leath, Geraldine Richmond, S. Alan Stern, Stephen Willard and Maria Theresa Zuber, will all serve for the remainder of six-year terms that expire May 10, 2024.
Garimella is the R. Eugene and Susie E. Goodson Distinguished Professor in the School of Mechanical Engineering at Purdue University, and director of the Cooling Technologies Research Center, an Industry/University Cooperative Research Center of the National Science Foundation.
He currently serves as executive vice president for Research and Partnerships for Purdue University. His prior administrative appointments include serving as Purdue's chief global affairs officer, and earlier as associate vice president leading the Office of Engagement.
Garimella last year was also named among the 2017 National Academy of Inventors Fellows (see India-West article here).
He is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras (bachelor's of technology), Ohio State University (master's) and U.C. Berkeley (doctorate).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.