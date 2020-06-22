President Trump plans to nominate Deven Parekh of New York to be a member of the Board of Directors of the International Development Finance Corporation for a term of three years, according to a White House statement June 19.
Parekh is a managing director at software investment firm Insight Partners.
The Indian American executive previously served on the Overseas Private Investment Corporation Board from 2016-2018 and was a member of the Advisory Board of the United States Export-Import Bank from 2010-2012.
Parekh received his B.S. degree in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
According to a PTI report, last month, Parekh co-hosted a virtual fund raiser for former vice president Joe Biden, who is the Democratic presidential nominee against Donald Trump.
He also was a major fund raiser for former President Barack Obama.
He held a number of positions at Berenson Minella & Company between 1992 and 2000, including those of principal and vice president. Previously, from 1991 to 1992, he was a financial analyst for the Blackstone Group.
As managing director at Insight Partners, Parekh manages investments in application software, data and consumer internet businesses globally, noted PTI. He has actively worked for investments in Europe, Israel, China, India, Latin America, and Russia.
