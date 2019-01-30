The White House Jan. 22 announced that President Donald Trump has renominated several judges for posts throughout the country, including Indian Americans J. Nicholas Ranjan and Neomi J. Rao.
Ranjan, Rao and 49 others were nominated by Trump after their nominations had expired.
Rao was re-nominated to the U.S. Circuit Judge seat in the District of Columbia Circuit, the seat vacated by Brett M. Kavanaugh upon his confirmation to the Supreme Court.
Rao, who works in the White House budget office, came under scrutiny after several news outlets reported earlier this month about college writings in which she defended white men, suggested intoxicated women are partly to blame for sexual assaults and said LGBTQ issues were “trendy” political movements, the Times report said.
Carrie Severino, chief counsel for the conservative Judicial Crisis Network, said the attacks against Rao are “absurd,” adding she’s extremely qualified for the federal judgeship, according to the publication.
“She’s an accomplished professional lawyer who has served in two administrations at high levels, she’s been an assistant professor of law and she clerked for Justice [Clarence] Thomas at the Supreme Court. Further, she is a national expert on administrative law and that’s the most important part of the D.C. Circuit docket, so her qualifications are unparalleled,” Severino told the publication.
Rao is the founding director of the Center for the Study of the Administrative State at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School.
Rao is the daughter of Zerin Rao and Jehangir Narioshang Rao, both Parsi physicians from India; she was raised in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and graduated from Yale. Rao then attended the University of Chicago Law School. She is married to attorney Alan Lefkowitz and has two children.
If confirmed, Rao would be the first Parsi jurist to serve in the Circuit Court, Arzan Wadia, editor and publisher of Parsi Khabar, confirmed to India-West. (See earlier story in India-West here.)
Ranjan was re-nominated to be the United States District judge for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
Ranjan is currently a partner at K&L Gates in Pittsburgh, Pa. His practice focuses on a variety of complex litigation and arbitration including class action defense and energy litigation, appeals, compliance counseling and internal investigations.
The Indian American attorney practices across a number of different industries, such as the energy, commercial real estate, financial services, higher education, innovation, internet marketing, insurance, consumer, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, his K&L Gates bio said.
He has been selected by Chambers USA as one of the top commercial litigators in Pennsylvania multiple times, with clients commending his “creative approach and responsiveness.”
Ranjan has been selected as a fellow with The Litigation Counsel of America, which is an invitation-only trial lawyer honorary, representing less than one-half of one percent of American lawyers. He serves as a 2017 fellow with the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. He also serves as a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Litigation Center (state litigation advisory committee), advising the Chamber of Commerce on appellate amicus involvement throughout the country, his bio added.
Ranjan is the pro bono coordinator for the firm’s Pittsburgh office. During his time in this position, the Allegheny County Bar Association awarded the firm the ‘pro bono law firm of the year’ award. He also is the chairman of the Pittsburgh office’s diversity committee and is a member of the K&L Gates global diversity committee.
He has counseled clients on cybersecurity and telecommunications class action liabilities and risks, including those associated with cyber data breaches and those associated with text messaging and junk faxes under the TCPA.
Additionally, he has represented private equity clients in conducting due diligence associated with class action liabilities. He has also advised clients and published articles on the use of arbitration/class waiver agreements as a means to reduce class-action liability.
Outside of his class-action work, Ranjan has served as lead counsel in complex commercial disputes.
He is also qualified to act as an arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association, and is qualified to serve individually and on panels concerning commercial disputes, oil and gas disputes, and consumer disputes, among other matters.
Ranjan earned a bachelor’s in history from Grove City College and later earned a law degree from the University of Michigan’s Law School.
None of the 51 nominees saw confirmation by Congress last year and their nominations expired at the conclusion of 2018, according to a Washington Times report.
