NEW YORK – President Joe Biden has cancelled the nomination of Vijay Shanker to be a judge of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals in Washington.
The White House Feb. 4 informed the Senate that it was withdrawing his nomination, which was made by former President Donald Trump in June.
The Senate did not take up Shanker's nomination while Trump was in office and the Republican party had the majority.
His was one of 32 nominations, 17 of them for judges, that were held over from the Trump administration and pulled back by Biden.
Th appointment of judges is a political matter and the president appoints them from the pool of ideological soulmates or party loyalists. Even federal prosecutors are appointed on a party line and, like judges, they have to be approved by the Senate.
In many states judges are elected by citizens in general elections like legislators.
While many political appointees, including prosecutors, leave voluntarily when an administration changes or are fired, judges keep their positions.
When Trump nominated him, Shanker was the deputy chief of the Appellate Section of the Criminal Division at the Justice Department.
He investigated and prosecuted violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and related offenses and oversaw 30 lawyers who handle federal criminal appeals and draft Supreme Court briefs.
He was simultaneously an adjunct associate professor at the Washington College of Law of the American University.
Shanker received his B.A. in public policy studies from Duke University in 1994. He received his law degree in 1999 from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he was named to the Order of the Coif and was awarded the Roger & Madeleine Traynor Prize and the Law School Alumni Association Best Note Award.
He served as a notes editor on the Virginia Law Review and also published a note, “Alcohol Direct Shipment Laws, the Commerce Clause, and the Twenty-First Amendment,” his bio states.
After graduating from law school, Shanker served as a law clerk for the Honorable Chester J. Straub on the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York.
Following his clerkship, he practiced general civil, white-collar criminal, and appellate litigation, first at Covington & Burling and then at Mayer Brown. He joined the Justice Department in 2005.
Shanker is also the recipient of the Attorney General's John Marshall Award and the Assistant Attorney General's Award for Exceptional Service.
The South Asian Bar Association of Washington previously endorsed Shanker's nomination, writing to the Judicial Nomination Commission that he is "immensely qualified.”
