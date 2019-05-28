President Donald Trump May 13 signed the “Economic Empowerment of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders” executive order, in celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.
The White House signing was attended by many prominent Asian Americans, including Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao. Indian American Prem Parameswaran, president and CEO of Eros USA, a Mumbai-based film company, also attended the event.
In January, Parameswaran was appointed to serve on the White House Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
The executive order signed by the president May 13 formally establishes the commission, which will be based in the Commerce Department. Several departments of the administration, including Labor, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Energy, Education, and Homeland Security, are expected to participate in furthering the aims of the initiative, which aims to broaden AAPI access to economic resources and opportunities.
The Commission is charged with developing strategies for greater inclusion of AAPIs in the U.S. economy. The Commission — established for two years — will develop strategies for increasing Federal procurement opportunities for AAPI enterprises.
It is also expected to develop strategies for increasing participation of AAPI enterprises in partnerships between the public and private sectors; and for developing economic strategies for AAPI enterprises and communities to pursue trade and investment opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region.
The executive order also aims to create opportunities to empower AAPI students and families with the freedom to pursue the educational opportunities; as well as creating strategies for greater inclusion of AAPIs in the U.S. workforce.
A White House statement regarding the initiative notes that there are currently more than 20 million people of Asian American or Pacific Islander descent residing in the United States, which amounts to more than six percent of the population.
The AAPI population is the most rapidly growing ethnic group in the country and is expected to increase to over 40 million individuals by 2060, representing nine percent of the expected U.S. population.
“Asian Americans play an important economic role, having started businesses and generated jobs that pay billions of dollars in wages and taxes, including founding some of our nation's most successful and innovative enterprises,” read the executive order.
“Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have made important contributions to science and technology, culture and the arts, and the professions, such as business, law, medicine, education, politics, and economics,” noted the order.
