In a surprising twist to the xenophobic rhetoric that has characterized his term in the White House, President Donald Trump stated his support for legal immigration, even as he slammed undocumented migrants, at his second State of the Union address Feb. 5 in Washington DC.
“I want more people to come into our country, but they have to come in legally,” stated Trump, as Vice President Mike Pence looked on benignly. The president was also flanked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, who did not disguise her disdain during his speech.
“We have a moral duty to create an immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens. This includes our obligation to the millions of immigrants living here today, who followed the rules and respected our laws,” said Trump, adding: “Legal immigrants enrich our nation and strengthen our society in countless ways.”
Following a blow at the mid-term election, which flipped the House to a majority of Democrats, Trump has appeared to soften his stand on legal immigration. Last month, the president unexpectedly tweeted his support for the H-1B skilled immigrant worker program, heavily used by Indian Americans as their first step into the U.S. (See India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2t2Tttb)
“H-1B holders in the United States can rest assured that changes are soon coming which will bring both simplicity and certainty to your stay, including a potential path to citizenship. We want to encourage talented and highly skilled people to pursue career options in the U.S.,” tweeted Trump Jan. 11, giving a sop to the more than 1.5 million Indian Americans stuck in a green card backlog, who face an average wait time of 70 years to attain legal permanent residency.
No action has been taken on the issue since Trump sent out his tweet.
Conversely, however, the Department of Homeland Security finalized a set of rules earlier this month — which go into effect April 1 — giving priority for the highly-coveted visa to applicants with advanced degrees from the U.S.
Indian American immigration attorney Cyrus Mehta told India-West in December that the re-ordering of the selection process was not in keeping with the spirit of the statute. “The Trump administration is revealing its animus towards India-based companies and Indian IT workers,” charged Mehta.
In his State of the Union address, Trump opined that wealthy Democrats “push for open borders while living their lives behind walls and gates and guards.”
“Meanwhile, working class Americans are left to pay the price for mass illegal migration: reduced jobs, lower wages, overburdened schools and hospitals, increased crime, and a depleted social safety net,” he said, to loud applause from the crowded House chambers.
“Tolerance for illegal immigration is not compassionate. It is cruel,” stated the president, citing drug smugglers and human traffickers who allegedly use children as pawns for their nefarious activities and sell girls into prostitution.
He continued the rhetoric that has been the focus of both his campaign for office and his tenure at the White House, characterizing south of the border migrants as smugglers belonging to large drug cartels, and gang members who have killed “thousands” of Americans.
The president had invited several people whose family members were victimized by undocumented immigrants.
“Simply put, walls save lives,” said Trump, making a plug for his signature initiative.
On a lighter note, the president noted that 58 percent of the jobs created since he took office have been filled by women, finally drawing applause and a standing ovation from a contingent of Democratic congresswomen who had all dressed in white to highlight their support for women’s issues. The president again drew cheers as he noted that the House now has more female members than in the history of the nation.
