President Donald Trump, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence looking on, delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol Building on Feb. 5 in Washington, DC. Following a blow at the mid-term election, Trump has appeared to soften his stand on legal immigration, unexpectedly tweeting last month his support for the H-1B visa program, heavily used by Indian Americans. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)