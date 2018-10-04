President Donald Trump Oct. 3 announced his intent to nominate a top Indian American nuclear expert, Dr. Rita Baranwal, to be an Assistant Secretary of Energy (Nuclear Energy) at the Department of Energy.
Baranwal, from Pennsylvania, currently serves as the director of the Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) initiative at the Department of Energy, according to a statement from the White House. Previously, she served as director of Technology Development and Application at Westinghouse and was a manager in Materials Technology at Bechtel Bettis, Inc., where she led research and development in nuclear fuel materials for U.S. naval reactors.
Baranwal earned her B.A. in materials science and engineering from MIT and her Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. She serves on advisory boards for MIT’s Materials Research Laboratory and UC Berkeley’s Nuclear Engineering Department. She is also a rower and certified scuba diver, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Maria Korsnick, president and CEO at the Nuclear Energy Institute, said in a statement: "We are pleased with the president’s nomination of Dr. Rita Baranwal to head the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help advance nuclear energy and Secretary Perry’s policy agenda. This nomination further affirms the Administration’s strong support and confidence in the nuclear industry to help meet the nation’s energy, environmental and national security goals."
If confirmed by the Senate, Baranwal will be heading the powerful Office of Nuclear Energy. She would also be responsible for the department's nuclear technology research and the development and management of the department's nuclear technology infrastructure.
Last week, Trump signed into law the Nuclear Energy Innovation Capabilities Act, which will speed up the development of advanced reactors in the United States. The law eliminates some of the financial and technological barriers standing in the way of nuclear innovation, reported PTI.
In a recent presentation, PTI added, Baranwal said that the U.S. nuclear industry is equipped to lead the world in deployment of innovative nuclear technologies to supply urgently needed abundant clean energy both domestically and globally.
In a blog post, the nominee said: "The unconventional and energetic spirit that created the commercial nuclear energy industry will again transform our country. New, smaller and more efficient reactors are being developed to combat climate change and meet the energy demand.”
