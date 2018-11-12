Many elected officials across the country celebrated Diwali across the U.S. Among those taking part in the Festival of Lights celebration was New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (center), who held a gathering at his Princeton residence. Among those in attendance were Consul General of India in New York Sandeep Chakravorty, state Attorney General Gurbir Singh Grewal, and Hoboken, N.J., Mayor Ravinder Bhalla. (Mohammed Jaffer/SnapsIndia photo)