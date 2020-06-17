President Donald Trump June 15 announced his intentions to nominate a trio of individuals, including Indian American Geeta Pasi, to various posts, the White House said in a news release.
New York-based Pasi – who was announced alongside Cynthia Kierscht and Kyle Hauptman – was said to be the nominee to be ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the U.S. to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.
Pasi, a career member of the senior foreign service, class of career minister, is principal deputy assistant secretary for African affairs at the Department of State.
She previously served as United States ambassador to Chad and as United States ambassador to Djibouti, according to her bio.
Pasi also served as director of career development and assignments for the State Department; director of the Department’s Office of East African Affairs; deputy chief of mission at the United States Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh; and deputy principal officer at the United States Consulate General in Frankfurt, Germany.
Her other past assignments include Afghanistan desk officer in the Office of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh Affairs; political officer at the United States Embassy in New Delhi, India; and political officer at the United States Embassy in Accra, Ghana.
She earned her B.A. from Duke University and her M.A. from New York University. She has won numerous Department of State performance awards, including the Matilde W. Sinclaire Language Award. She speaks French, German, Hindi, Romanian and Russian, it said.
