President Donald Trump April 24 announced his intent to nominate Manisha Singh to be the next U.S. envoy to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, according to a White House press release.
The Indian American diplomat is currently the Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs at the U.S. State Department. She previously served as the Acting Under Secretary of Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment and as a Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Economic, Energy and Business Affairs at the State Department.
Singh also previously served as Deputy Chief Counsel to the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee. She was also the Senior Fellow for International Economic Affairs at the American Foreign Policy Council and was a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
Singh’s private sector experience includes practicing law at multinational law firms and working in-house at an investment bank. She earned an LL.M. in international legal studies from the American University Washington College of Law, a J.D. from the University of Florida College of Law, and a B.A. from the University of Miami. In addition, she studied at the University of Leiden Law School in the Netherlands.
