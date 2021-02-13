File photo of former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley addressing the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium on Aug. 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Indian American former envoy told Politico regarding the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol: "We need to acknowledge he let us down…He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him.” (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)