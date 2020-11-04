Florida and Texas were the states to watch on Election night Nov. 3 evening. Democrats cheered as the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket took an early lead in Florida, which President Donald Trump won by just a 1.2 percent over Hillary Clinton in 2016. The deep red state of Texas ran neck-in-neck for Democrats and Republicans during much of the evening, even as 70 percent of votes were tabulated.
In an interview with India-West last week, Dilawar Syed, co-chair of the AAPI Victory Fund, which supports Democratic candidates, said: “If we win Florida on election night, we know we’re headed for a victory. If Texas happens, we’re looking at a landslide historic win.”
But later that evening, as 94 percent of the votes were tabulated in Florida, the president began his path to victory in the state. And at about 10 p.m. Pacific Time, the Associated Press declared Trump a victor in the state, with almost a four percentage point lead over Biden. Trump won 5,646,949 votes to Biden’s 5,269,926.
A half hour later, Trump was declared the victor in Texas, with 5,720,923 votes — 52.2 percent. The key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin were leaning Republican as the night ended, with Trump earning 213 electoral college votes to Biden’s 224. One surprise came from Arizona, a red state in which Biden appeared to have a substantial lead.
Varun Nikore, executive director of AAPI Progressive Action, told India-West: “I didn’t know what to expect. This is an unprecedented time with so many people voting early.”
Nearly 86 million ballots were cast before election day; the majority were mail-in ballots.
Nikore noted it would likely take several days before conclusive results can be delivered. Pennsylvania, for example, with 20 electoral college votes, has said it will not deliver complete results before Nov. 6.
Nikore, who also serves as the president of the AAPI Victory Fund, noted that in Texas, where the fund spent more than $600,000 in voter outreach, AAPI voting was up by 151 percent.
“We have always under-performed by at least 15 points. Our people are finally engaged. I’ve been doing this work for over 30 years, and I’ve never seen such a high level of involvement from the AAPI community,” he said.”
“Regardless of how Texas turned out tonight, it is highly significant for our community,” said Nikore, noting that more than 800,000 AAPI residents of the state voted in the general election. Texas, which will soon get 41 electoral college votes, up from its current 39, will be the “Battle Royale” of future elections, he said.
AD Amar, president of Indian Americans for Trump, was jubilant about election night results for the presidential race. “By midnight tonight, this thing will be settled in Trump’s favor,” he told India-West.
The Seton Hall University professor of management said he hopes the president will straighten out the issue of legal immigration in his second term. “People who have been approved should get their green cards,” he said, referring to a per country cap which only allows each country to receive 7 percent of employment-based visas given out each year, leaving many H-1B holders and their dependents in decades-long queues to receive their green cards.
Amar and Jasdip ‘Jesse’ Singh, co-chair of Sikhs for Trump, said the president will shore up its relationship with India to create a mutual ally in its approach to China. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense chief Mark Esper traveled to India a week before the election, to deliver an “anti China” message.
In talks with their Indian counterparts, Pompeo and Esper signed an agreement expanding military satellite information sharing and highlighted strategic cooperation between Washington and New Delhi.
Amar said the U.S. and India would ratify a much-awaited trade deal after the election.
Singh, who spoke to India-West from Trump’s campaign office in Virginia, and had been invited to a victory celebration at the White House later that evening, said India has to give up some of its vast bureaucracy to forge a meaningful relationship with the U.S.
He credited the Trump campaign with significant outreach to the Indian American community, noting that there were several coalitions within the campaign including Sikhs for Trump; Hindus for Trump; Indian Voices for Trump, and five different coalitions of Muslim Americans.
Singh noted that much of Washington, DC has been boarded up, with fears of violence erupting in the street after results are announced. “Democrats will not accept a win,” he said, noting that anti-fascists and leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement were already planning riots.
Rajiv Bhateja, co-founder of They See Blue, told India-West he was disappointed by the results in Florida. “We didn’t get the turnout we expected,” he said, adding that over the weekend, the organization sent out 100,000 postcards to voters in Florida reminding them to vote on Election Day.
They See Blue has supported nine Democratic candidates in key Senate races, including former astronaut Mark Kelly, who won his race in Arizona; John Hickenlooper, who flipped a seat from red to blue in Colorado; Theresa Greenfield, who lost to incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst; Steve Bullock, who lost his race in Montana; and Jaime Harrison, who scored big in polls and fund-raising but ultimately lost to incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican who serves as chairman of the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee.
They See Blue also supported Indian American Senate hopeful Sara Gideon, who appeared to be losing to incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins. Gideon’s campaign manager Amy Mesner released a statement late night, saying: “An unprecedented number of Mainers cast their ballots in this year’s U.S. Senate race, and from the Mainers who cast their ballots to the volunteers at the polls, we are so grateful to everyone who participated in this crucial election.”
“It’s clear this race will not be called tonight and we are prepared to see it through to the finish. Over the coming days, we will make sure that every Mainer has their voice heard in this election.”
