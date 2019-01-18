Dr. Chitra Nayak, an Indian American assistant professor in Tuskegee University’s department of physics, has been selected as a 2019-21 Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics Scholar.
The Alabama-based university announced in a press release that as a scholar, Nayak will focus her research on the “computational models of the interconnected cell signaling pathways which form regulatory networks.”
Participating in the program, it said, will fund her visits to the institute, based at the University of California at Santa Barbara, where she will extend her research efforts and engage with the institute’s permanent members and researchers.
Nayak joined the university in 2014, and her teaching focus has been on general and applied physics.
Her research interests include biophysics, fluid mechanics, STEM education research and curriculum development, said the university.
After earning a doctorate in physics from the Cochin University of Science and Technology in India, Nayak completed postdoctoral fellowships at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, and the University of Toronto. She also holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physics from Kerala University and Cochin University of Science and Technology, respectively.
The Kavli Institute for Theoretical Physics is one of 20 research institutes at leading academic and research institutions worldwide operating under the auspices of the Los Angeles, Calif.-based Kavli Foundation, which works towards advancing science for the benefit of humanity, promoting public understanding of scientific research, and supporting scientists and their work.
