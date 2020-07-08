SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Dr. TV Nagendra Prasad, India’s former ambassador to Turkmenistan, took up his new posting last month as India’s Consul General for the West Coast.
Prasad replaces outgoing Consul General Sanjay Panda, who took up his new post as India’s Ambassador to Turkey. Panda was scheduled to leave in April, but could not, as international air travel was severely curtailed by the COVID pandemic.
In his last remaining weeks in the U.S., Panda and the consulate organized and oversaw several Air India flights for Indians who were stranded in the U.S. due to the pandemic, and needed to get back to India. The program was known as “Vande Bharat.”
Prasad will serve his new post at the Indian consulate in San Francisco, Calif., which serves all of the West Coast and Guam.
On July 7, he joined a virtual meeting with India’s Ambassador to the U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Washington state Governor Jay Inslee to discuss bilateral and regional issues of interest. The trio also discussed best practices to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and the contributions of the Indian American community in the state of Washington.
Prior to taking up his post here, the career diplomat served at the Ministry of External Affairs as Joint Secretary heading the Gulf Division. He was India's Ambassador to Turkmenistan from July 2014 to January 2018. As he left his post there, Hassan Abdullah Al Adhab, dean of Turkmenistan’s diplomatic forces, praised Prasad’s contributions in strengthening bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and India, particularly a proposed Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project.
Prasad joined the Indian Foreign Service in the year 1993 and served in various positions at Indian Missions including Tehran, London, Thimphu, Berne and Ashgabat, according to his bio on the CGISF.org Web site. In India, he served as Regional Passport Officer in Bengaluru from 1999 to 2001, and as Project Director of the Passport Seva Project, one of the Mission Mode Projects under e-Governance from 2008 to 2011.
Prasad was born in the district of Warangal, Telangana. He graduated from the Andhra Pradesh Agricultural University and received his doctorate from the Indian Agricultural and Research Institute in New Delhi. He is married to Padmavathi and has one son. His interests include books, movies and golf, according to his bio.
