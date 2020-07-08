Dr. TV Nagendra Prasad, the former ambassador to Turkmenistan, has taken up his new posting as India’s Consul General for the West Coast. Prasad will serve his post from San Francisco, California. On July 7, he joined a virtual meeting with India’s Ambassador to the U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Washington Governor Jay Inslee to discuss bilateral and regional issues of interest. The trio also discussed the contributions of the Indian American community in the state of Washington. (Twitter photo)