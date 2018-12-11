The American Association for the Advancement of Science Nov. 27 announced its 2018 cohort of elected Fellows, with at least 20 Indian Americans and an Indian-origin accomplished scientist among those honored.
The association elected a total of 416 of its members with the lifetime honor of being an elected Fellow in recognition of their extraordinary achievements in advancing science.
This year’s Fellows, who represent a broad swath of scientific disciplines, were selected for diverse accomplishments that include pioneering research, leadership within their field, teaching and mentoring, fostering collaborations and advancing public understanding of science, AAAS said in a news release.
Fellows may be nominated in several ways. A nomination can be put forth by three previously elected Fellows who are current AAAS members. Of the nominators two must have no affiliation with the nominee’s institution. The nominators are required to submit a packet that includes a letter of recommendation from each, the nominee’s curriculum vitæ and a list of the nominee’s most significant publications, the association noted.
Nominees also may be nominated by AAAS’ chief executive officer or by the steering group of one of AAAS’ 24 sections. All nominees must have been a member of AAAS for four years by the end of the calendar year of their election, it added.
Nominations go through a two-step review process, with the relevant steering group reviewing nominations in their section and the AAAS Council – the organization’s member-elected governing body – voting on the final list.
The most recent group of Fellows, an annual list that has been generated dating back to 1874, included Manvendra Krishna Dubey of the Los Alamos National Laboratory and Upmanu Lall of Columbia University in the Atmospheric and Hydrospheric Sciences section.
In the Biological Sciences section, the elected Fellows included Louisiana State University’s Prosanta Chakrabarty, Savithramma P. Dinesh-Kumar of U.C. Davis and Pejman Rohani of the University of Georgia.
Neil K. Garg of UCLA, P. Shiv Halasyamani of the University of Houston, retired member of the U.S. Department of Energy Aravinda M. Kini, Thalappil Pradeep of the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras, Ram Seshadri of U.C. Santa Barbara and Mas Subramanian of Oregon State University were among the Fellows named in the Chemistry section.
Among the Engineering section Fellows, which comprised the most Indian Americans, included Narayana R. Aluru of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Shekhar Bhansali of Florida International University; Krishnendu Chakrabarty of Duke University; Venkat Ganesan of the University of Texas at Austin; Pramod P. Khargonekar of U.C. Irvine; Ratnesh Kumar of Iowa State University; Satish Kumar of Georgia Tech’s School of Materials Science and Engineering; Amit Misra of the University of Michigan; Kristala L.J. Prather of MIT; and K.T. Ramesh of Johns Hopkins University.
Indian Americans Rajesh K. Gupta of U.C. San Diego; Vasant G. Honavar of Pennsylvania State University; and Amit P. Sheth of Wright State University rounded out the Fellows named in the Information, Computing and Communication section.
There were numerous categories with elected Fellows in which none were Indian Americans. Among the other categories included Agriculture, Food and Renewable Resources; Anthropology; Astronomy; Dentistry and Oral Health Sciences; Education; General Interest in Science and Engineering; Geology and Geography; Philosophy of Science; Industrial Science and Technology; Linguistics and Language Sciences; Mathematics; Medical Sciences; Neuroscience; Pharmaceutical Sciences; Physics; Psychology; Social, Economic and Political Sciences; Societal Impacts of Science and Engineering; and Statistics.
The Fellows will be recognized at the 2019 AAAS annual meeting in Washington, D.C. During a Fellows Forum on Feb. 16, they will be presented with an official certificate and the AAAS Fellows’ gold and blue rosette pin, the colors of which represent the fields of science and engineering respectively.
