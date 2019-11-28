NEW DELHI – Twitter users trolled a U.S. professor, Tom Nichols, after he tweeted that Indian food is ''terrible.” In reply to a tweet, Nichols wrote: "Indian food is terrible and we pretend it isnt."
There were 1.8K retweets and 13.2K likes to the Nov. 24 reply.
One user posted a meme of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui with the caption: "Who are you?"
Another user commented: "Eugh I’m Nom Tichols. I like unseasoned boiled mush, with clams.”
One user was clearly not amused. She remarked: "Eh, whatever. More naan for us."
One post read: "I’ll take Americans not understanding food from other cultures for $1,000.”
After Nichols professed his love for Russian food, one user said: "We get it, you’re very white."
"Unless you've literally tried every single type of Indian cuisine, there is no way you can make such a general statement," commented one user.
A netizen wrote: "Yes. Who wants food filled with copious amount of rich flavour and spice when I can eat unseasoned chicken with mayonnaise?"
Zomato India responded on @ZomatoIN: Now would be a good time to launch the dislike button @Twitter.”
One foodie commented: "Yes, this is VERY controversial. And, Indian food is delicious.”
Television host Padma Lakshmi wrote on her Twitter handle @PadmaLakshmi: "Do you not have tastebuds?"
A user had another humorous take on Nichols’ opinion on Indian food. "Time to throw him in a pool of daal makhni or kadhi pakoda... Before that he should be wrapped in one huge bhatura."
