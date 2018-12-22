Nikki Haley, an active Twitter user, sometimes finds herself at the center of a controversy as a result of those posts. The Indian American U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations was ridiculed on Twitter Dec. 17 after she posted a group photo of her colleagues.
Twitter users seemed outraged with the fact that the photo posted by Haley, who will leave her position as ambassador at the end of the year, showed that most of her team members were white.
On the eve of her last Security Council meeting, Haley posted the photo with an accompanying caption that read: “I have such love for these people. Friendships that I will always cherish. (Missing Tyler) Forever Team Haley.”
The photo immediately generated a ton of reactions, some thanking her for her service while others pointing out the lack of diversity in her team.
“Can’t help but notice you’re the only person of color on your team,” tweeted one user.
“In other words....’Team Diversity,’” wrote another.
“You have a diversity issue in the @GOP and it shows in Congress and the people that surround the party,” read another comment.
American comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted: “Looks Qwhite Right.
Jamil Dakwar, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Human Rights Program, however, noticed something else, too. He wrote: “Nikki Haley’s team is half women which is far better than Trump's cabinet but can you tell how many people of color work on her team?”
Haley, 46, who resigned from her post in October, has not revealed what she will do when she leaves the United Nations after serving for two years.
