Two Indian American students — Kushal T. Kadakia and Serene K. Singh — are among the 32 2019 Rhodes Scholars chosen to represent the United States, Elliot F. Gerson, American secretary of the Rhodes Trust, announced Nov. 17.
The American Rhodes Scholars — independently elected by 16 committees around the country — reflect the extraordinary diversity that characterizes the United States, Gerson noted.
Almost half of the winners are immigrants themselves or first-generation Americans. One is an undocumented American whose immigration status is covered under Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the release said.
The class overall is majority minority, as it was last year, and the 21 women are the greatest number ever elected in an American Rhodes class, it said.
These Scholars plan to study a wide range of fields across the social sciences, biological and medical sciences, physical sciences and mathematics, and the humanities.
Kadakia, chosen in District 8 out of Houston, Texas, is a senior at Duke University with a double major in public policy and biology with a minor in global health. He is a Truman Scholar, has a perfect academic record, and was a Rothermere summer scholar at Oxford.
“I am beyond humbled to have been elected a 2019 Rhodes Scholar,” Kadakia said in a Duke report. “I am forever thankful to my village of friends and mentors at Duke who have challenged and inspired me over these past three years. I look forward to embracing the Rhodes Scholarship’s mission to ‘fight the world's fight’ through scholarship and service in health policy.”
He earned five A-plus grades in independent research projects across four different departments. As a student leader, Kushal has been chairman of the Honor Council, student body vice president, a voting member of the Duke Board of Trustees, and led the successful charge to make the Duke campus smoke-free, his bio said.
He is also an accomplished and much-published writer on health policy topics, and worked in the office of the North Carolina Governor on Medicaid transformation.
Kadakia will do an M.Phil. in evidence-based social intervention and policy at Oxford.
Singh, chosen in District 13 out of Colorado Springs, Colo., is a senior at the University of Colorado Boulder, with majors in political science and journalism, and a minor in leadership studies.
“I still feel like I am dreaming,” Singh said in a university report after returning to Colorado from Salt Lake City, where she interviewed with a selection committee. “I woke up this morning with a feeling I’ve never had before. It truly felt like cloud nine times a thousand. I’m really proud to represent CU, Colorado, women and the Sikh community.”
Her sister, Naureen Singh, later tweeted, “My little sister made history tonight.”
A Truman Scholar, she is chief justice of the student government supreme court; founder and chair of the National Sikh Youth Program; founder of The Serenity Project, a nonprofit to empower at-risk women; co-chair of the Colorado Youth Advisory Council; and president of the University’s Indian Student Association, her bio noted. She holds the titles of America’s Junior Miss and Miss Colorado Teen.
Her thesis is on media representation of Sikhs. She is currently an intern for the Obama Foundation where she works with Michelle Obama and created the Global Girls Ambassador Program. At Oxford, Singh plans to do master’s degrees in criminology and criminal justice, and evidence-based social intervention and policy evaluation.
Rhodes Scholarships provide all expenses for two or three years of study at the University of Oxford in England and may allow funding in some instances for four years.
The scholarships were created in 1902 by the will of Cecil Rhodes, and are provided in partnership with the Second Century Founders, John McCall MacBain O.C. and The Atlantic Philanthropies, and many other generous benefactors.
The first class of American Rhodes Scholars entered Oxford in 1904; those elected Nov. 17 will enter Oxford in October 2019.
Applicants are chosen on the basis of the criteria set down in the will of Cecil Rhodes. These criteria are first, academic excellence. A Rhodes Scholar should also have great personal energy, ambition for impact, and an ability to work with others and to achieve one’s goals. In addition, a Rhodes Scholar should be committed to make a strong difference for good in the world, be concerned for the welfare of others, and be conscious of inequities.
“A Rhodes Scholar should show great promise of leadership. In short, we seek outstanding young men and women of intellect, character, leadership, and commitment to service,” said Gerson.
The 32 Rhodes Scholars chosen from the United States will join an international group of Scholars chosen from 23 other jurisdictions (more than 60 countries) around the world, and for the first time, two Scholars from any country in the world without its own scholarship.
One hundred Rhodes Scholars will be selected worldwide this year, including several who have attended American colleges and universities but who are not U.S. citizens and who have applied through their home country.
