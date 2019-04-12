Two accomplished Indian Americans – Neal K. Devaraj and Sandeep Das – were named April 9 among the 168 Guggenheim Fellows for 2019 by the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation board of trustees.
Devaraj is a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of California in San Diego. A major research thrust of his lab involves understanding how non-living matter, such as simple organic molecules, can assemble to form life, his bio notes.
Along these lines, Devaraj has developed approaches for the in-situ synthesis of synthetic cell membranes by using selective reactions to “stitch” together lipid fragments, it said.
His lab’s work has enabled the first demonstration of perpetually self-reproducing lipid vesicles and artificial membranes that can dynamically remodel their chemical structure, the foundation notes.
Recently, his lab has demonstrated that in situ synthesis can assemble lipid species within living cells, enabling studies that decipher how lipid structure affects cellular function, it said.
Raised in Manhattan Beach, California, Devaraj left the West Coast to pursue undergraduate studies at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, graduating with dual bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and biology.
He earned his doctoral degree in chemistry from Stanford University under the mentorship of Prof. James Collman (a Guggenheim fellow in 1977 and 1985) and Christopher Chidsey.
After a postdoctoral fellowship with Prof. Ralph Weissleder at the Harvard Medical School, he joined the faculty of chemistry and biochemistry at U.C. San Diego.
His work has been recognized with the 2016 National Fresenius Award, the 2017 American Chemical Society Award in Pure Chemistry, being selected as the 2018 Blavatnik National Laureate in Chemistry, and the 2019 Eli Lilly Award in Biological Chemistry.
In recognition of his contributions to teaching, Devaraj was named a 2016 Camille Dreyfus Teacher-Scholar, his bio added.
Devaraj resides in La Jolla where he enjoys long walks on the beach with his wife Bess, the bio concluded.
Das is an internationally-celebrated tabla virtuoso and composer with a career spanning more than 28 years. His performances and compositions are rooted in tradition and nimble in innovation. Since his debut concert at the age of 17 with the sitar maestro Pt. Ravi Shankar, he has performed with many of the legends of Indian classical music and collaborated with many iconic artists of other traditions such as Yo-Yo Ma, Paquito D’Rivera and countless others, his bio notes.
He has also played with string quartets and orchestras including The New York Philharmonic, The Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and The Boston Symphony Orchestra, to name a few.
Das’ concerts have taken him regularly to major centers of music around the globe, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Royce Hall, The Royal Albert Hall, Hollywood Bowl, the Kennedy Center and the Concertgebouw.
He has played at coveted events such as the 150th anniversary of the UNO at the General Assembly Hall, the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics in Shanghai, the opening ceremony of the first Asia Expo in Kunming and the World Economic Forum.
He has also performed for visiting dignitaries like the Queen of England, the Queen of Thailand, the Pope, and various other world leaders, the foundation’s bio said.
His collaboration with Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble for “Sing Me Home” won the 2017 Grammy Award for the Best World Music Album, and he has had two previous Grammy nominations in 2005 and 2009. He was also awarded the prestigious Brother Thomas Fellowship (2017) and the Live Arts Boston Grant (2018) from The Boston Foundation.
“When [Sandeep] plays the tabla, he is a creator of myths, a master communicator and an orchestra, all in one. In my decades of collaboration around the world, he is easily one of the greatest artists I have ever met,” said Yo-Yo Ma of Das.
Commissioned to write several pieces that have received critical acclaim, his compositions feature both Indian and world instruments in a unique combination of percussion and melody that has dazzled audiences all over the world.
His innovative style draws on his intense training in Indian classical music and music genres he has encountered across the globe resulting in unique and eclectic compositions that display his mastery over the vast and complex Indian classical music and grasp of world music, his bio said.
His most recent composition, Vaishnavi, was commissioned by the Freer|Sackler and can be heard on display near the statue of Queen Sembiyan Mahadevi in the museum gallery.
Das’ journey into the world of music began at the age of 7 in the centuries-old Indian tradition of Guru-Shishya Parampara by living with his legendary Guru—Pandit Kishan Maharaj— for 12 years and learning and practicing music as a way of life, rather than an isolated art form.
In the recent past, he served as a faculty member and a teaching artist for four years at the Harvard Education School Summer Institute and at Silkroad’s Global Musician Workshop, his bio added.
A Gold Medalist in English Literature from Banaras Hindu University in India, Das is a performer, composer, cultural entrepreneur and an educator who believes that humanity is his community and strives to use his music as a tool to serve it. He currently resides in Boston, Massachusetts.
A diverse group of 168 scholars, artists and writers were named as part of the prestigious cohort based on prior achievement and exceptional promise, according to the foundation.
The candidates were chosen from a group of almost 3,000 applicants in the foundation’s 95th competition, it said.
