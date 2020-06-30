A recent report by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies revealed that two in five Indian Americans are concerned about financial stability.
The foundation held an event discussing the impact of COVID-19 on the Indian American community and its response.
The event featured nearly a dozen panelists, including Bharat Barai, director of the Oncology Institute; Suresh Reddy, president AAPI; Kalpesh Joshi, Midwest region director of AAHOA; Sampath Shivangi, chairman of AAPI; Navneet Chugh, attorney and CPA; Venk Shukla, former TiE Global chairman; Prof. Sree Sreenath, president of Sewa USA; Vishal Khera, entrepreneur in Virginia; Mandar Pattekar, radiologist and HSS Service coordinator; and Amruta Houde, Hindu Yuva president.
Additionally, India’s Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu delivered the inaugural speech, and Padma Bhushan Prof. Ved Nanda gave his concluding remarks.
The study found that two in five Indian Americans are worried about their long-term financial stability due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but almost all are changing their lifestyle.
Similarly, 30 percent of the Indian Americans have had financial impact on their jobs and internships, the FIIDS findings revealed.
According to the report, one in six tested positive or know a family member of the Indian community member who tested positive. However, only a few Indian Americans faced immigration impacts from this pandemic.
“FIIDS conducted the survey of Indo-Americans to find out the impact of the Covid-19 on them and the community’s response,” Khanderao Kand, director of FIIDS, said in a statement.
This is the first-of-its-kind survey about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic among Indian Americans, FIIDS said.
“We found various organizations and individuals from the resilient community went beyond to help the mainstream population with mask, food, medical help and staying arrangement,” Kand added.
While five in six Indian Americans have no change or a positive change to family relationships, one in four feels stressed or hopelessness, according to the survey findings.
“Almost all (Indian Americans) are changing their lifestyle,” FIIDS continued in the report.
According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the contagion has infected over 9.9 million people and killed more than 498,000 across the world.
The U.S. is the worst affected country with over 2.5 million cases and more than 125,000 deaths.
Scientists are working around the clock to find a vaccine or medicine for its treatment.
