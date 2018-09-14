Indian social activists Aarti Naik and Deepa Pawar, along with Pakistani changemaker Naveen Mangi, who for the past several years have focused on gender and poverty issues in their respective countries, have been chosen as the finalists of UC Berkeley’s ‘Tell Her Story’ contest.
The contest, sponsored by the Institute for South Asia Studies at UC Berkeley, Facebook, Secret Builders, Zareen’s, and Folio3, aims to gather and tell memorable stories about remarkable women in South Asia who continue to fight against the injustice they and their loved ones face.
Naik, who rose from Mumbai’s slums to become a changemaker, is the founder of Sakhi for Girls Education, an initiative to offer learning spaces for girls in her community.
“Due to poverty, lack of proper guidance at home and poor focus on quality education at school, I failed in the 10th standard,” said Naik. The failure didn’t dampen her spirit to study further. She began making jewelry at home, earning a meagre Rs. 9 per day. But her hard work paid off and in three years, she raised enough funds to go back to school. She later enrolled herself into an undergrad program in sociology from Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University.
Realizing that the slums-based girls are often forced to drop out of school due to a plethora of reasons, she founded Sakhi in 2008. The initiative focuses on building the literacy and numeracy skills of the students. Along with reading and writing activities, she also educates them on financial planning. To help build employment skills among young women and adolescent girls, she also runs a livelihood skills center.
Pawar is the founder of the Anubhuti Trust, a non-profit organization formed and self-led by women, who have dealt with caste, class, gender, language and ethnicity-based discriminations.
Belonging to a “historically oppressed community,” Pawar, according to ‘Tell Her Story,’ has been working for over a decade with girls, youth and women living in extremely vulnerable conditions. After her father’s death when she was only 14, Pawar said she had to fight extreme poverty, ostracization and violence. She later took up a job at an NGO and realized that there was a severe lack of gender and sexual literacy, and many other girls and women were suffering.
Members of Anubhuti advocate with communities, activists, NGOs, govt. agencies and policy-makers to bring about fundamental changes in “ideologies, attitudes, behavior, traditions, laws and policies so that they are not discriminatory, patriarchal or oppressive.”
According to the contest, till date, over 10,000 youth, women, men and authorities have benefited directly and almost 50,000 indirectly from the trust’s efforts.
Mangi is the founder of the Ali Hasan Mangi Memorial Trust, an organization that helps uplift the lives of people in impoverished village communities in the Sindh Province in Pakistan through integrated rural development. Volunteering at a Karachi asylum for years, Mangi realized that she needed to do more.
A former journalist with Bloomberg, Mangi founded the trust in 2008 in Khairo Dero, a farming village in Sindh. According to ‘Tell Her Story,’ she banded together with local residents and partners to find sustainable, cost-effective, and eco-friendly solutions to meet their needs that included building homes, clean water hand pumps, solar panels, a clinic, and a library.
The winner of the contest will be announced at the ‘Tell Her Story’ gala Sept. 16 at UC Berkeley. The event is free and open to the public.
