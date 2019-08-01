An initiative by the New York Times proved the old adage that a picture’s worth a thousand words.
The publication recently invited Asian American authors to choose photos from its archives and write short young-adult fiction inspired by them in a special section. Two Indian American best-selling authors, Soman Chainani and Samira Ahmed, were among those who weaved interesting narratives around those photos, which were obviously unrelated to the characters and events described in the stories.
Chainani, the author of the New York Times best-selling series, “The School for Good and Evil,” soon to be a major motion picture, according to the publication, shared his relationship with his maternal grandparents in “Seen.”
The photo that inspired Chainani showed fans lining up in Mumbai to see “Sholay.” The picture, taken in 1975, also featured a gigantic hand-painted poster of the iconic film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan.
Here are some excerpts from the story:
“Nani can’t work the remote control. Sham tells me, ‘It’s easy, it’s easy,’ instead of paying the TV man to show us properly,’ she puffs, jamming her long red nails into buttons, producing nothing but static on the new 55-inch.
“Grandpa ducks his shiny, round head in. He gets so little sun these days he looks like a goblin poking out of his gold mine. ‘What is this nonsense?’ he hectors, pointing a knobby finger at Ariana (Grande). ‘Prakash says it’s the Hulu station. Proper Hindi movies in HD. But he says do the free trial otherwise you have to pay.’
“’I don’t want Hulu. I don’t want a Hindi movie. I want Netflix. That’s why I came,’ I growl… ‘I don’t even know Hindi.’
“’We’ll put subtitles,’ Grandpa dismisses. “Boy your age should know the classics. ‘Dilwale’ … ‘Lagaan’ … ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’…
“…we watch ‘Sholay.’ Then you bring in Nani’s pakoras and do a proper report and teach your classmates about Amitabh Bachchan. Your teacher will give extra credit.’ ‘That’s not how it works,’ I say, frustrated. ‘This is America’.”
Chainani, who grew up in Key Biscayne, Florida, told The New York Times that “longing” was the emotion that he felt when he first saw the photo. “A reminder of what the movies meant to me as an anxious, alienated teenager, the only Indian in my neighborhood and school. I needed the experience of a crowded theater, of an audience, to feel connected. To feel human. What happens when that is lost?” he was quoted as saying.
A 1936 photo of the spiral staircase at the University of Bombay, now the University of Mumbai, inspired Ahmed’s story, “Election Day.”
Ahmed, who was born in Mumbai and grew up in a small town in Illinois, tells the story of Babr, a sweeper at the university, and his relationship with his now-deceased wife and how he feels the grace of small joys.
“In the days before the election, Babr had observed the tourists and their habits. Then he concocted a dry bhang masala — a more organic alternative to the bhang lassi, he assured his buyers, than what is available at any of the Government Authorized Bhang Shops. Unlike the dozens of other drug-wallahs asking, ‘Smoke? Smoke?’ to every staggering traveler, Babr had a marketing plan. You didn’t smoke his bhang or sip it in a sweet yogurt drink, but rather could discreetly mix it into your soda without risk of detection by the police…” reads an excerpt from the story.
“…Babr’s bhang was a heady concoction of crushed curry leaves and cumin, with few actual buds of cannabis. Babr carefully divided his bhang into little cheesecloth potlis that he sold for the galling price of 50 rupees. The Angrez all too willing to pay for a taste of the authentic India.”
Ahmed, the New York Times best-selling author of “Love, Hate & Other Filters” and “Internment,” told the publication: “I was immediately drawn to the tower photo because it feels like a fairy tale but it’s also part of my actual origin story. My parents met each other under the shadow of this tower when they were studying architecture at the University of Bombay (now the University of Mumbai). Years later and a few miles away, I was born at Bombay Hospital.
Read the full stories here: (https://nyti.ms/2KLnKYF)
