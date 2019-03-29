Indian Americans Meenakshi Chakraborty and Edridge D’Souza, both undergraduate students in Massachusetts, were among 15 collegiate students named 2019 Churchill Scholars.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology said in a news release that Chakraborty, a senior at MIT, will pursue an M.Phil. at Cambridge University.
Chakraborty is expected to graduate this spring with a bachelor’s in computer science and molecular biology. As a Churchill scholar she aims to pursue a master’s degree in genetics at Cambridge. When she returns to the U.S. she plans to pursue a doctorate in biology with a focus on genetics, the news release said.
Chakraborty realized a passion for scientific research when still in high school. After a trip to a South African hospital, she realized the devastation caused by the AIDS epidemic, and discovered a desire to participate in scientific research that could lead to medical breakthroughs, the release said.
Upon her return, she learned of the work of Bruce Walker, director of the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard, and a professor at MIT’s Institute for Medical Engineering and Science, it said.
Despite the fact that Chakraborty was still in high school, Walker agreed to mentor her work on a study of epidemiology of HIV, according to the report.
Chakraborty next began research under the tutelage of Institute Professor Phil Sharp. Jeremy Wilusz, a former Sharp Lab postdoc and current professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania, says, “It was clear long ago that Meena was a superstar in the making. As a 15-year-old, she reached out to Phil about writing an independent report on RNA over the summer.”
When Chakraborty matriculated at MIT, she began conducting research in the Sharp Lab at the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, as an Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program student, according to MIT’s report.
During her time in the lab, she has investigated cell states, and how cells with identical genetic information and the same differentiation state vary.
This issue is at the center of problems in developmental biology and the mechanisms of cancer.
Chakraborty received a Goldwater scholarship last year due to her exceptional work as a student and researcher. She has continued to work in the Sharp lab while she finishes her degree at MIT.
Chakraborty plans to explore working with Cambridge EA while studying in the U.K. She hopes to use this opportunity to develop her multidisciplinary approach to research and developing treatments for life-threatening conditions, it said.
The University of Massachusetts at Amherst said that D’Souza, a senior, was named among the 15 scholars, providing him a year of post-graduate studies in the science, mathematics and engineering fields at the University of Cambridge in England.
D’Souza is a member of the Commonwealth Honors College and a biochemistry and molecular biology major and mathematics minor, UMass said.
He was previously awarded a 2018 Goldwater Scholarship in recognition of his exceptional potential for a significant future contribution to scientific research, it said.
The Churchill Scholarship allows scholars from both the United Kingdom and the U.S. to work together to advance science and technology. D’Souza will have the opportunity to perform independent research at Churchill College with future colleagues from around the world, according to the university news release. He will complete a master’s program in functional genomics at the University of Cambridge, it said.
As a summer research intern, D’Souza has worked in two UMass Medical School labs: the RNA Therapeutics Institute lab of Distinguished Professor Craig Mello; and the biochemistry and molecular pharmacology lab of Prof. Nicholas Rhind, his LinkedIn profile said.
A 2018 Goldwater Scholar, D’Souza also serves as a peer mentor for first-year students on campus and is developing the UMass Genetics Club to increase genetics literacy among students, his bio noted. He also is a state-certified rape crisis counselor/advocate at the Hampshire County Center for Women and Community and writes an op-ed column for the Massachusetts Daily Collegian, it said.
The Churchill award, worth approximately $60,000, covers full tuition, a stipend, travel costs and the chance to apply for a $2,000 special research grant.
