Several members of Congress from both sides of the aisle expressed concerns about an alleged uptick in human rights violations in Kashmir, post the Aug. 5 revocation of Article 370 which stripped the state of its long-held autonomous status, at a Foreign Affairs subcommittee meeting Oct. 22 on Capitol Hill.
“The entire world is focused today on what’s happening in Kashmir. Our natural alliance is set back when human rights are violated,” said Brad Sherman, D-California, chairman the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, and Non-Proliferation, which conducted the two-part briefing. Sherman said he supported the rights of Kashmiris to self-determination of governance.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington state and the first Indian American woman in the House, said that she was in India visiting her parents as Article 370 was revoked. The congresswoman said she was concerned that 4,000 people have been arrested via the Public Safety Act, which can detain people for up to two years without charges leveled against them.
Jayapal alleged that 144 children, including a nine-year-old, have been held since August, despite India’s High Court condemning such actions. “This is unacceptable. Democracy is being subverted. We must make a strong statement against this,” said Jayapal, adding that she soon hopes to introduce a bi-partisan resolution in the House.
Jayapal questioned Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs at the State Department, as to whether the U.S. was intervening in the case of Mubeen Shah, an elderly businessman who has been in detention since August, despite concerns for his health. Shah’s relatives live in Jayapal’s congressional district.
Wells said she had raised concerns about Shah’s detention with the Indian government, and received the response that he is being provided with adequate medications and was safe. Jayapal responded to Wells that Shah’s family is concerned that his health remains in danger.
Indian American Rep. Ami Bera, D-Sacramento, expressed concerns voiced by other Congressmembers attending the briefing that journalists and foreign diplomats were being denied access to Kashmir.
“I would make a plea to the Indian government to allow them back in as soon as possible,” said Bera, advocating for the normalization of the region. “This is in India’s best interests and the world’s best interests,” he said.
“The strength of India has been its emphasis on a secular democracy; the basis of that is respecting minority rights,” said Bera, who is serving his fourth term in Congress.
Last month, Sen. Chris van Hollen, D-Maryland, and his staff were allegedly blocked from entering Kashmir, according to media reports and statements made at the hearing. An Indian diplomatic official, speaking off the record, told India-West that the Indian government has been concerned about the safety of foreign visitors to the region, and, moreover, is not yet prepared to vet the thousands of diplomats, journalists, and others hoping to visit the state.
Wells said the State Department has had to rely on second-hand reports to assess the situation in the region.
One of the strongest opponents against the revocation of Article 370 was Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, who characterized the move as a “Hindu nationalism project” championed by the Modi government and the BJP. “There is a clear anti-Muslim agenda,” she declared.
Before she was extensively questioned by members of Congress, Wells read out a formal statement, championing India’s recent elections, which saw more than 600 million people exercising their right to vote.
But, she added, the State Department is deeply concerned about “the manner in which Indian authorities have implemented the decision to revoke Article 370.”
Wells advocated for immediate restoration of all communications, and has asked that the Indian government hold Assembly elections in the region. She strongly stated her support for the right of Kashmiris to protest, and expressed her concerns about the “oppression of people who oppose India’s actions.”
“The Department remains concerned about the situation in the Kashmir Valley, where daily life for the nearly eight million residents has been severely impacted since Aug. 5," she said.
Robert Destro, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor at the State Department, expressed concerns over the detention of 100 “mainstream” political leaders, and continuing internet blackouts which also limit access to health care and the ability to conduct business. He noted that curfews have largely been lifted, and land-lines have been restored.
While the subcommittee largely focused on developments in Kashmir, members of Congress also expressed concern about the prospect of almost two million Muslim residents of Assam who are in danger of becoming stateless via the implementation of the National Register of Citizens.
Sherman noted that a proposed bill requires Muslims to present additional documentation to establish their residency. “Have we condemned this?” Sherman asked of Destro. “Well, we’re doing that right here,” quipped the State Department official.
Several Indian American activists spoke at an afternoon briefing, largely condemning India’s revocation of Article 370, including journalist Aarti Tikoo Singh, educators Nitasha Kaul and Angana Chatterji, and attorney Ravi Batra, chair of the National Advisory Council for South Asian Affairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.