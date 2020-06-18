Two Indian Americans, Mitesh Patel and Geetanjali Chander, were among the latest cohort of Society of General Internal Medicine Award recipients.
SGIM annually presents awards and grants, which are among the highest honors bestowed by the Society.
Members may nominate themselves or colleagues who have made significant contributions to the profession over the past year.
Awards and grants presented in 2020 recognize achievements and contributions during 2019.
Patel, of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, was honored with the Quality and Practice Innovation Award.
The award will recognize leaders of practice innovations who have improved care within the “quality” domains of the 2000 IOM Crossing the Quality Chasm report: safety, effectiveness, patient-centeredness, timeliness, efficiency and equality, or the Patient Centered Medical Home goals of accessible, coordinated, patient centered, team based, and comprehensive care.
The award will recognize general internists and their organization that have successfully developed and implemented innovative systems of practice improvement in ambulatory and/or inpatient clinical practice, SGIM said.
Patel is director of the Penn Medicine Nudge Unit, the world’s first behavioral design team embedded within a health system. He is the Ralph Muller Presidential Assistant Professor of Medicine and Health Care Management at the Perelman School of Medicine and The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Patel is on faculty at the Penn Medicine Center for Health Care Innovation and the Center for Health Incentives and Behavioral Economics, and a Staff Physician at the Crescenz VA Medical Center in Philadelphia, and a Senior Fellow at the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics.
His research focuses on combining insights from behavioral economics with scalable technology platforms to improve health and health care. He has led more than 25 clinical trials in partnership with health systems, insurers, employers, and community organizations that tested ways to design nudges, incentives, and gamification to change clinician and patient behavior.
Chander, an associate professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins Medicine, was bestowed the Mid-Career Research Mentorship Award. The award recognizes outstanding mid-career clinician investigators who are actively engaged in research and mentorship of junior investigators.
Chander’s research lab at Johns Hopkins focuses at the nexus of HIV and alcohol and other substance use. It examines epidemiological aspects of HIV and alcohol use/other drug use among persons with HIV, and work on the adaptation and testing of person and computer-delivered interventions for unhealthy alcohol use, particularly among women.
A total of 19 individuals were honored with 2020 SGIM Awards.
