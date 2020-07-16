The American Society for Investigative Pathology recently announced the recipients of its 2021 Meritorious Awards, with two Indian Americans named among the six honorees.
Named among the group were Drs. Abul Abbas and Jayanta Debnath, the society said.
Abbas, a professor and chair emeritus at the U.C. San Francisco Department of Pathology, was the recipient of the Gold-Headed Cane Award.
He is senior editor of the pathology reference book Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, as well as “Basic Immunology” and “Cellular & Molecular Immunology.”
He is a member of the Editorial Board for Immunity and has published nearly 200 scientific papers.
Abbas earned his degree from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and did internships and residencies at Harvard Medical School and the Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
Debnath, who serves as a professor and chair at the UCSF Pathology Department, was named the Outstanding Investigator Award.
His research focuses on autophagy in cell survival and cancer progression. Autophagy is a fundamental catabolic process in which a cell literally eats itself. During autophagy, the cytoplasm and organelles of a cell are sequestered within double membrane vacuoles, called autophagosomes, and subsequently delivered to the lysosome for degradation.
In eukaryotic cells, autophagy primarily functions as a critical survival response during nutrient deprivation or stress; as a result, interest in manipulating this tightly controlled self-eating process to treat human diseases, such as cancer, has rapidly intensified.
Debnath earned his medical degree at Harvard Medical School and did a residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and a postdoc at Harvard.
Elsewhere in the country, other Indian Americans also received recognition.
At the University of Chicago, 13 individuals, including Vinay Kumar, received distinguished service and named professorships.
Kumar has been named the Lowell T. Coggeshall Distinguished Service Professor in the Department of Pathology.
Kumar is a pioneer in the field of the cellular and molecular biology of natural killer cells and a global leader in medical education. He was one of the first to propose the existence of a novel subset of lymphoid cells with antileukemic activity, subsequently identified as natural killer cells, his bio notes.
His research has focused on understanding the origin and differentiation of these cells and their role in the rejection of transplanted bone marrow. His group also discovered that mutations in the human perforin gene give rise to severe and fatal disorders of immune dysregulation.
This paradigm-shifting work has been recognized as a “pillar of immunology” by the Journal of Immunology, it said.
Kumar is the senior editor and co-author of five pathology textbooks, including Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, which has been translated into more than 13 languages and is the most widely used pathology text in the world.
He has received many honors for his research, including election as a fellow of the American Association for Advancement of Sciences in 2004, and the 2019 Gold Headed Cane Award, which is the highest honor granted by the American Society for Investigative Pathology, it said.
