After an eight-day trial, Dr. Krishan Kumar Aggarwal, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, and Dr. Cherian John, of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, were found not guilty of drug charges, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.
“The jury returned not guilty verdicts against Dr. Aggarwal and Dr. John. Though we disagree with the jury in this case, the jury has spoken and that is part of the process, which we have the utmost respect for…this verdict will not deter our efforts on the opioid front,” said Powell in a press release.”
A federal jury deliberated for nearly eight hours before finding Aggarwal, 75, and John, 66, not guilty of one count of “conspiracy to distribute controlled substances outside the bounds of professional medical practice,” the attorney’s office said.
Aggarwal and John were accused of contracting with Redirections Treatment Advocates LLC, in Weirton, West Virginia, and writing illegitimate prescriptions for suboxone, some of which were paid for by Medicaid and Medicare, it said.
"Dr. Krishan Aggarwal is one of the most respected community leaders and medical professionals who had the courage to fight the wrong done to him," Dr. Ajeet R. Singhvi, past president and Board of Trustees chair of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, and current secretary of the AAPI Charitable Foundation, said in an emailed statement to India-West. "It is extremely expensive, intimidating and stressful to face the several charges levied against a doctor. Yet in the end, justice prevailed and the entire medical fraternity and Indian community is greatly relieved,” the Indian American physician said.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sarah E. Wagner and Andrew R. Cogar prosecuted the cases on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Inspector General at the U.S Department of Health and Human Services investigated.
According to a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, story, "For the past year, Dr. John has been fighting these false charges from the government stemming from his treatment of patients who suffered from opioid addiction," said Stephen Stallings, his Pittsburgh lawyer, in a statement. "But Dr. John was always one of the good guys in the war on opioids, as we proved in this trial."
Aggarwal's lawyers, Ronald Chapman II of Detroit and Michael Nogay of Weirton, said witnesses told the jury that the doctor helped them recover.
"Patient after patient took the stand and told the sad story of their addiction and the positive outcomes they received through treatment from Dr. Aggarwal," Nogay said, according to the report. "These former opioid users are now gainfully employed and contributing members of society."
