The American Mathematical Society has named its Fellows for 2022, recognizing members who have made outstanding contributions to the creation, exposition, advancement, communication, and utilization of mathematics, including two Indian Americans.
“It is an honor to welcome a new class of AMS Fellows and to congratulate them for their notable contributions to mathematics and to the profession. We extend our thanks to the nominators and members of the selection committee for their help in highlighting the outstanding achievements of their colleagues,” said Ruth Charney, president of the American Mathematical Society, in a press release.
Following are the two Indian American AMS Fellows named to the 2022 class:
*Samit Dasgupta, of Duke University, who was selected as an AMS Fellow for contributions to number theory, in particular the theory of special values of classical and p-adic L-functions.
*Santosh Srinivas Vempala, of Georgia Institute of Technology, chosen for contributions to randomized algorithms, high-dimensional geometry, and numerical linear algebra, and service to the profession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.