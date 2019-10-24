Two Indian American Republicans have emerged as challengers to Democrat Reps. Ro Khanna and Eric Swalwell’s 2020 campaigns, allegedly because of the congressmen’s ‘anti-India’ stance.
Tech entrepreneur Ritesh Tandon, who lives in San Jose, California’s Congressional District 18, is challenging Khanna, who represents California’s CD 17. Similarly, Nisha Vaneet Sharma, who lives in Danville, California, and is represented by Rep. Mark DeSaulnier in CD 11, is challenging Swalwell, who represents CD 15.
Congressional contenders are allowed to run from outside their home district, but not out of state.
Khanna is running for his third term in the House. Swalwell, who made a short-lived presidential bid, is running for his fifth term in the House.
In an interview with India-West, Tandon made no specific reference to Khanna, but stated: “Our community has no voice in Congress. Those we elected to represent our voice have diverted from us.”
Khanna came under fire from some members of the Indian American community last July, after announcing that he had joined the newly-formed Congressional Pakistan Caucus. (See India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2NdlGXV)
Khanna also announced that he had met with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in July, when the premier visited Washington, DC to meet with President Donald Trump. He has also met with Pakistan’s Ambassador to the U.S., Asad Majeed Khan.
India-Pakistan relations have been on a steep decline since Aug. 5. when India revoked Article 370, ending the special autonomous status Kashmir has held since Independence. Pakistan has roundly denounced the move to the global community, suggesting that the “un-democratic” revocation — which bypassed a U.N.-mandated plebiscite — threatens to de-stabilize the region.
Several Indian American organizations, headed up by the Hindu American Foundation, sent a letter to Khanna asking him to step down from the Caucus.
In an interview with India-West in September, Khanna defended his decision to join the Caucus. “I believe we need peace in the region and need to have a dialogue with all of the stakeholders.”
“We need the assistance of Pakistan to tackle the Taliban so that America can withdraw its forces from Afghanistan,” said Khanna, emphasizing the need for a coherent strategy in the region.
“However, I do not support PM Khan’s recent heated rhetoric regarding the Kashmir issue, and I would caution him to not escalate that language to war,” stated Khanna.
The congressman has also been criticized for a tweet in which he urged Indian Americans to reject Hindutva. Tandon said in an email to this publication that he wanted to thank cardiologist Romesh Japra, from whose home he launched his congressional bid.
The cardiologist was reportedly heavily involved in Khanna’s previous congressional campaigns.
Tandon told India-West that he decided to run because Khanna has not stepped down from the Congressional Pakistan Caucus. “We have asked him to step down, but he has not,” said the contender, adding that he was also concerned that the congressman had advocated for the rejection of Hindutva.
Tandon said he was also concerned about Khanna’s involvement in Vermont Democrat Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid. “There are a lot of issues in CD 17 that are not being addressed as Ro spends his time campaigning for Bernie,” he said.
Tandon said he is not affiliated with any political organization. He is the current president of the Uttar Pradesh Mandal of America, and is on the front-lines of the organization’s initiative to build the Saidham school in Bundelkhand, which will host 600 students. The father of two is married to a Kashmiri pandit, Zurica Dhar.
Khanna and Tandon share the similarity of grandfathers who fought for India’s independence.
Swalwell, too, has come under cross-fire from some members of the Indian American community, after he released a statement Sept. 12 stating that the human rights of Kashmiris disenfranchised by the revocation of Article 370 must be addressed and that the U.S. must get involved. India has repeatedly stated that Kashmir’s statehood is an internal matter.
“The United States must show patient diplomacy to de-escalate the rhetoric and ensure these two nuclear powers don’t reach a point of no return,” said the congressman.
“In doing so, the basic human rights of Kashmiris must be front and center,” added Swalwell, urging India to immediately restore communication in the region and the “re-establishment of democratic governance.”
Sharma filed her statement of candidacy Oct. 15 with the Federal Election Commission, listing her home address in Danville and her campaign office in San Rafael, neither of which are in CD 15. Sharma Oct. 21 agreed to an interview with India-West but did not respond to the call at the scheduled time. She did not respond to several follow-up calls and texts.
Matt Shupe, Sharma’s campaign strategist, told India-West he does not allow his clients to speak to the media before a campaign is officially launched; he added that he expects the campaign will officially launch within 30 days.
Sharma is also involved with Japra’s annual Festival of the Globe in Fremont, California. Shupe declined to state why Sharma was running from a district other than her home district.
