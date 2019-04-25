Two extraordinary Indian American researchers are among more than 200 individuals elected as new members of the prestigious American Academy of Arts & Sciences, academy president David W. Oxtoby and chair of the Board of Directors Nancy C. Andrews announced in an April 17 news release.
The members were named in various sections, including the interclass members and emerging field; mathematical and physical sciences; biological sciences; social sciences; humanities and arts; and public affairs, business and administration.
“One of the reasons to honor extraordinary achievement is because the pursuit of excellence is so often accompanied by disappointment and self-doubt,” Oxtoby said in a statement. “We are pleased to recognize the excellence of our new members, celebrate their compelling accomplishments, and invite them to join the Academy and contribute to its work.”
“With the election of these members, the academy upholds the ideals of research and scholarship, creativity and imagination, intellectual exchange and civil discourse, and the relentless pursuit of knowledge in all its forms,” Oxtoby added.
Indian Americans Subir Sachdev of Harvard University was named a member in physics; and Anantha P. Chandrakasan of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was named in intersection – both in the mathematical and physical sciences section.
Sachdev is Herchel Smith Professor of Physics at Harvard specializing in condensed matter. He was elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences in 2014, and received the Lars Onsager Prize from the American Physical Society and the Dirac Medal from the ICTP in 2018.
According to his Wikipedia page, Sachdev attended college at IIT-Delhi, MIT and Harvard, and received his Ph.D. in theoretical physics.
Chandrakasan is the Dean of Engineering at MIT and the Vannevar Bush Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. At MIT since 1994, he has previously served as the department head of EECS and as director of the MIT Microsystems Technology Laboratories, according the MIT.
Chandrakasan received his BS, MS, and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering and computer sciences from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1989, 1990, and 1994, respectively. He was a co-recipient of several awards, including the 2007 ISSCC Beatrice Winner Award for Editorial Excellence and the ISSCC Jack Kilby Award for Outstanding Student Paper (2007, 2008, 2009). His research interests include ultra-low-power circuit and system design, energy harvesting, energy efficient RF circuits, and security hardware.
Among other members named were, in the biological sciences category, Nadira D. Karunaweera of the University of Colombo (as an International Honorary Member).
The humanities and arts members included Mona Siddiqui of the University of Edinburgh (IHM member).
And among the public affairs, business and administration members were N.R. Narayana Murthy of Infosys Ltd. (IHM member); Nandan Nilekani of Infosys (IHM member); and Kishore Mahbubani of the National University of Singapore (IHM member).
Among the new members named were former First Lady Michelle Obama, poet and Andrew W. Mellon Foundation president Elizabeth Alexander, U.C. Berkeley gender theorist Judith Baker and actress and playwright Anna Deavere Smith, among others.
The new class will be inducted at a ceremony in October 2019 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
The Academy was founded in 1780 by John Adams, John Hancock and others who believed the new republic should honor exceptionally accomplished individuals and engage them in advancing the public good.
The Academy’s dual mission remains essentially the same 239 years later with honorees from increasingly diverse fields and with the work focused on the arts, democracy, education, global affairs, and science.
