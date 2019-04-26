Two Indian Americans were named among the American Chemical Awards winners named by the American Chemical Society.
The award recipients for 2019 included scientists Shanti Swarup and Vivek M. Prabhu. Other Indian-origin recipients from outside the U.S. included Varinder Aggarwal of the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom, who was an Arthur C. Cope Scholar Award recipient.
Swarup, a PPG senior scientist, was a recipient of the ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science. Headquartered in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, PPG develops and delivers paints, coatings and materials, serving customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets.
Swarup is the first PPG employee to receive the honor. He has been a senior scientist at PPG since July 2012 and an associate fellow at PPG since November.
As a senior scientist, Swarup serves as a global group leader of OEM polymer research. Prior to his current role, he was the external research director, scientist, senior research associate and chemist at PPG Industrial Coatings from 1988 through January 2011.
The Indian American earned a doctorate in physical chemistry from the Aligarh Muslim University.
Prabhu, of the National Institute of Standards and Technology, a physical sciences laboratory and a non-regulatory agency of the United States Department of Commerce, was a recipient of the ACS Award for Team Innovation.
A project leader of polyelectrolyte solutions and gels from 2015, and a chemical engineer in the materials science and engineering division since 2003, Prabhu’s research interests include polymers and polymer-nanoparticle complexes for applications to nanoparticle health and safety, medical imaging and therapeutics.
In particular, the structure of polymers with long-range interactions (polyelectrolytes) as probed by light, X-ray, and neutron scattering methods, his NIST bio notes.
Also, the cooperative and self-diffusion of polyelectrolytes as probed by dynamic light scattering, fluorescence correlation spectroscopy, and neutron spin-echo spectroscopy, it said.
Prior to his current role at NIST, Prabhu was a project leader of nanoparticle assembly; a project leader of polymers for next generation lithography; and an NRC-NIST postdoctoral fellows in the polymers division.
Prabhu earned his bachelor’s in chemical engineering from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and his doctorate in polymer science and engineering from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.
