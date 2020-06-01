Two accomplished Indian American students Nivea Krishnan and Sai Soumya Vytla are among 50 young women who will be representing their respective states at the 2020 ‘Distinguished Young Women of America’ competition, which is going digital this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The two will be competing with other nationwide winners at the 63rd national finals to be held June 25-27 at 7 pm CST. The links to the free broadcast will be provided soon. Viewers will also be able to watch a collection of videos from all across the country put together in a production hosted by the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2019, Dora Guo.
Distinguished Young Women is a program that combines the chance to win college scholarships with a program that offers life skills training to prepare young women for the world after high school.
Each year, over $1 billion in scholarships is made available to young students.
Each Distinguished Young Women program evaluates participants in the following categories: scholastics (25 percent); interview (25 percent); talent (20 percent); fitness (15 percent); and self-expression (15 percent).
Krishnan of Chandler, Arizona, hopes to attend the University of Southern California and pursue a career as a policy analyst. In the talent round, she presented an Indian classical dance to the tunes of A.R. Rahman’s “Jai Ho.”
Mason, Ohio-based Vytla showcased her singing prowess by rendering Mariah Carey’s “Hero.” She plans to attend the University of Cincinnati and aspires to become a cardiologist.
Local program winners advance to the state level. All state winners participate in the national finals in June after students graduate from high school. Each year, the state representatives travel to Mobile, Alabama, the June after their high school graduation to take part in the Distinguished Young Women national finals, but this year it’s different.
In the last few years, close to a half-dozen Indian American students have competed at the national finals.
In 2019, Clive, Iowa, resident Maya Shah and Brianna Patel of Novi, Michigan, represented their respective states. In 2015, Neerja Patel represented her state as the ‘Distinguished Young Woman of Vermont’; in 2016, Indian American Sruthi Palaniappan of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and in 2017, Neha Arora of Madison, Mississippi, were among 50 young women who participated in the competition.
