Duke University recently announced its latest group of A.B. Duke Scholars, including Indian Americans Anvi Charvu and Monika Narain among the eight recipients.
Charvu, of Apex, North Carolina, is a graduate of Raleigh Charter High School; Narain, of Buffalo Grove, Illinois, a graduate of Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy.
The class of 2025 were named for the Angier B. Duke Memorial Scholarship to pursue their undergraduate studies at Duke University, the university said in a news release.
The scholarship aims to foster intellectual leadership and is awarded to students who show outstanding promise, it said.
The award covers the full cost of tuition, room, board and mandatory fees for four years of undergraduate education. In addition, A.B. Duke Scholars have access to generous funding for domestic and international experiences, including opportunities for independent research both in the summer and during the academic year, the release said.
The full value of each scholarship is estimated to be $315,000 over four years, according to the university.
The awards stem from the Angier B. Duke Memorial Inc., which Duke University co-founder Benjamin Newton Duke established in 1925 in memory of his son, Angier Buchanan Duke, the university notes.
